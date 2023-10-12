Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • CERT in Issues High Severity Vulnerability Warning for Google Chrome; Advises Users to Apply Updates

CERT-in Issues High Severity Vulnerability Warning for Google Chrome; Advises Users to Apply Updates

CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they strike. 

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 12 October 2023 17:18 IST
CERT-in Issues High Severity Vulnerability Warning for Google Chrome; Advises Users to Apply Updates

It said the software affected are Google Chrome versions prior to 118.0.5993.70/.71 for Windows

Highlights
  • CERT-In said a remote attacker could exploit certain vulnerabilities
  • It advised users to 'apply appropriate update as mentioned by the vendor'
  • CERT-In website lists, updates users with vulnerability notes, advisories
Advertisement

CERT-In has issued a high-severity rated warning cautioning against "multiple vulnerabilities" in popular web browser Google Chrome, which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause denial of service condition on targeted system. 

In a vulnerability note issued on Wednesday, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said a remote attacker could exploit certain vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request on the targeted system, and advised users to "apply appropriate updates as mentioned by the vendor".

Giving technical details, it said the software affected are "Google Chrome versions prior to 118.0.5993.70/.71 for Windows" and "Google Chrome versions prior to 118.0.5993.70 for Mac and Linux".

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause denial of Services (DoS) condition on the targeted system," CERT-In said on its website, which lists and updates users with vulnerability notes and advisories.

CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they strike. 

Last month, Google Cloud announced its partnership with the government's computer emergency response unit CERT-In to train 1,000 government officials and provide 1 lakh cybersecurity certificate scholarships to learners. 

The 'cyber force' of government officials was to be trained in cyber defence best practices, including use of generative AI, and conducting cybersecurity AI hackathons led by Google Cloud and Mandiant experts, the American technology giant said in a statement.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cert-in, Google Chrome, Google Cloud, vulnerability
Daredevil: Born Again Gets Major Creative Reboot With Original Writers Being Let Go

Related Stories

CERT-in Issues High Severity Vulnerability Warning for Google Chrome; Advises Users to Apply Updates
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Series Goes on Sale for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  2. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  3. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  4. Top Deals on Phones With 50-Megapixel Camera Under Rs. 25,000 in Amazon Sale
  5. OnePlus 12’s Design Feature and Camera Hardware Leaked: Details
  6. Top Deals on 50-Inch Smart TVs During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
  7. Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC Debuts at This Price
  8. Nokia G42 5G Now Available in This New Colour and Storage Variant in India
  9. Top Blockbuster Deals on Laptops During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale
  10. Google Will Ask You to Set Up a Passkey When You Log In: Here's How It Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's US Variant Makes Geekbench Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  2. CERT-in Issues High Severity Vulnerability Warning for Google Chrome; Advises Users to Apply Updates
  3. Daredevil: Born Again Gets Major Creative Reboot With Original Writers Being Let Go
  4. NASA Unveils Newly Returned Carbon-Rich Asteroid Sample
  5. Use of ChatGPT, Other AI Tools Paused by US Space Force Over Data Concerns
  6. HTech to Launch New Handset in India by Year End, Foldable Phone Coming in Early 2024: CEO Madhav Sheth
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Festival Season Spurs Online Shopping Spree in India
  8. PS5 Cloud Streaming Arrives This Month for PS Plus Premium Members: 4K Streaming, Save Syncing, More
  9. Top Printers Under Rs. 5,000 You Can Pick For Your Home During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  10. Nokia G42 5G Now Available in New So Pink Colour With 16GB + 256GB Storage in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »