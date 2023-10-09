Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip performance details have leaked online, weeks ahead of the expected debut of the upcoming processor for flagship smartphones. This is not the first time that the upcoming mobile chipset has been spotted in performance benchmark tests online, but the latest tests indicate that the chip has surpassed the 2 million mark on the AnTuTu benchmark test. The chipmaker is yet to officially reveal details of the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip that is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit 2023 event later this month.

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested that there could be a significant difference in performance between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and its predecessor. The benchmark details crossed 2 million points, the tipster claims. The CPU performance benchmark score was over 440,000 points, while the GPU was greater than 840,000 points.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

For reference, the AnTuTu score of last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was around 1.6 million points, with roughly 380,000 points in the CPU test, while the GPU score was around 600,000 points. The tipster also claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will feature "self-developed GPU improvements", which might explain the bigger jump in performance, compared to the CPU.

The purported score of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is much higher than the previous reported score, which was 17,71,106 points. At the time, the score of the chipset was already higher than the top three devices at the time — the iQoo Neo 8 Pro (1,358,352), Oppo Find X6 Pro (1,307,816), and OnePlus 11 5G (1,324,440).

The tipster notes that typical smartphone hardware was not used to run the benchmark test — a prototype handset was utilised, comprising the new chip along with 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and an enhanced version of 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Announced earlier this year, LPDDR5T (Low Power Double Data Rate 5 Turbo) RAM supports operations at a 9.6Gbps data rate, 16 percent faster than LPDDR5X RAM. However, Digital Chat Station points out that the devices that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 might run next are likely to feature LPDDR5X RAM that is also available on current flagship smartphones, which means the benchmarks on future smartphones are unlikely to be as high as this prototype device.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.