Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Tipped to Cross 2 Million Mark on AnTuTu Benchmark Test With This Hardware Change

Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 just recorded its highest benchmark score, but there's a catch.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2023 17:18 IST
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Tipped to Cross 2 Million Mark on AnTuTu Benchmark Test With This Hardware Change

Photo Credit: X/ Kamila Wojciechowska (@Za_Raczke)

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 could offer a significant performance boost over its predecessor

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to be unveiled later this month
  • New benchmark scores suggest this year's chip will offer major upgrades
  • The biggest improvements could be via the GPU on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip performance details have leaked online, weeks ahead of the expected debut of the upcoming processor for flagship smartphones. This is not the first time that the upcoming mobile chipset has been spotted in performance benchmark tests online, but the latest tests indicate that the chip has surpassed the 2 million mark on the AnTuTu benchmark test. The chipmaker is yet to officially reveal details of the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip that is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit 2023 event later this month.

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested that there could be a significant difference in performance between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and its predecessor. The benchmark details crossed 2 million points, the tipster claims. The CPU performance benchmark score was over 440,000 points, while the GPU was greater than 840,000 points.

snapdragon 8 gen 3 digital chat station weibo screenshot snapdragon 8 gen 3

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

 

For reference, the AnTuTu score of last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was around 1.6 million points, with roughly 380,000 points in the CPU test, while the GPU score was around 600,000 points. The tipster also claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will feature "self-developed GPU improvements", which might explain the bigger jump in performance, compared to the CPU.

The purported score of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is much higher than the previous reported score, which was 17,71,106 points. At the time, the score of the chipset was already higher than the top three devices at the time — the iQoo Neo 8 Pro (1,358,352), Oppo Find X6 Pro (1,307,816), and OnePlus 11 5G (1,324,440).

The tipster notes that typical smartphone hardware was not used to run the benchmark test — a prototype handset was utilised, comprising the new chip along with 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and an enhanced version of 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Announced earlier this year, LPDDR5T (Low Power Double Data Rate 5 Turbo) RAM supports operations at a 9.6Gbps data rate, 16 percent faster than LPDDR5X RAM. However, Digital Chat Station points out that the devices that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 might run next are likely to feature LPDDR5X RAM that is also available on current flagship smartphones, which means the benchmarks on future smartphones are unlikely to be as high as this prototype device.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Tipped to Cross 2 Million Mark on AnTuTu Benchmark Test With This Hardware Change
