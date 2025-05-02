Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android 16 to Arrive With Redesigned Quick Settings, Visual Enhancements and New Animations: Report

Android 16 to Arrive With Redesigned Quick Settings, Visual Enhancements and New Animations: Report

Google is reportedly introducing physics-based animations for dismissing notifications in the new update.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 May 2025 13:15 IST
Android 16 to Arrive With Redesigned Quick Settings, Visual Enhancements and New Animations: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Users may see a new animation for toggling Quick Settings on Android 16

Highlights
  • All these new features were discovered in Android 16 Beta 4
  • Quick Settings panel will reportedly have a blurred background
  • Google will reportedly add resizable Quick Settings tiles
Advertisement

Google's Android 16 update could arrive with an extensively redesigned interface, and a recent leak highlights some new enhancements set to arrive by June. Google is reportedly adding a major overhaul of the notifications and Quick Settings area in the next update. The new version is likely to apply background blur to Quick Settings and other areas. The company is said to have tweaked the icons in the status bar. Additionally, Google is bringing new animations to Android for interactions like dismissing notifications and toggling settings. All these features were reportedly spotted in Android 16 Beta 4, but are not yet active.

Android 16 Could Arrive With a Redesigned Status Bar

A recent Android Authority report highlights some hidden design changes found in Android 16 Beta 4. Google has reportedly tweaked the icons for Wi-Fi, mobile data, airplane mode, and battery level on the status bar in the new version. The Wi-Fi and mobile data icons are now said to be separated into distinct segments, while the 5G and airplane mode icons reportedly appear noticeably bolder.

Android's updated battery icon has reportedly become more vibrant in the new version, displaying a green background while charging and switching to red when the battery is low. The font used for the text clock is said to be larger and bolder than before.

Google will also add resizable Quick Settings tiles, new one-click toggles for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a more organised tile editor, and one-click shortcuts for adding or removing tiles, according to the publication. It could also bring a redesigned brightness slider, downward-facing arrows for expandable tiles, and the new segmented Wi-Fi icon. The overall layout will reportedly remain familiar.

The Quick Settings panel will reportedly have a blurred background. The blurred background functionally is also said to be available in Pixel Launcher's app drawer, the recents menu (multitasking view), and the PIN entry screen. The lock screen will have tweaks with the layout of date and weather for a cleaner overall look. The contextual information complication will be reportedly arranged at the top when no notifications are present.

Further, there will be a new compact notification shelf, changes in the PIN entry page, a redesigned volume slider, and a new media output switcher. Google is said to offer a redesigned Settings app to align it with the new Material 3 Expressive design language. The company could release icon shape options for the Pixel Launcher.

Google Could Add New Animations to Android

Another report from Android Authority sheds light on new animations found in Android 16. Google is reportedly introducing physics-based animations for dismissing notifications in the new update, where partially swiped notifications will bounce back into place if users partially swipe and let go. Users may see a new animation when toggling Quick Settings.

Further, there's reportedly a subtle change in the recent menu. If the user begins swiping up on a task but releases it before fully dismissing, the next task will now perform a slight jiggle. Long-pressing the power button will reportedly show a brief animation. 

Similarly, the new update is said to introduce a waveform icon in the volume indicator when audio is playing. Google is said to add animation when users tap the clock.

All these new features were discovered in Android 16 Beta 4, but it hasn't been activated yet, indicating that their official rollout might be deferred to a future quarterly update.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 16, Android 16 Beta 4 Update, Android 16 Beta 4, Android, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google's NotebookLM Android, iOS Apps Listed on App Stores Ahead of Launch at Google I/O 2025

Related Stories

Android 16 to Arrive With Redesigned Quick Settings, Visual Enhancements and New Animations: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Outsold Other S25 Models in Global Markets
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Price Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Android 16 Preview Offers a Glimpse at Updated UI, New Animations
  6. Best Offers on Premium Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VII May Debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB of RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor, 12GB of RAM
  2. Android 16 to Arrive With Redesigned Quick Settings, Visual Enhancements and New Animations: Report
  3. Google's NotebookLM Android, iOS Apps Listed on App Stores Ahead of Launch at Google I/O 2025
  4. New Study Suggests Yellowstone May Help Solve the World’s Helium Crisis
  5. Honor Teases Launch of New Smartwatches; Honor Watch 5 Ultra Could Debut Soon
  6. Bitcoin Price Crosses $96,000 for the First Time Since March, Ongoing Rally Boosts Altcoin Prices
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Outsold Galaxy S25 and S25+ Combined in Global Markets
  8. 3 Roses Season 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Girl-Centric Telugu Drama Series Online?
  9. The Better Sister OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Paraman Now Streaming On Sun NXT: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »