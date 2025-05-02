Google's Android 16 update could arrive with an extensively redesigned interface, and a recent leak highlights some new enhancements set to arrive by June. Google is reportedly adding a major overhaul of the notifications and Quick Settings area in the next update. The new version is likely to apply background blur to Quick Settings and other areas. The company is said to have tweaked the icons in the status bar. Additionally, Google is bringing new animations to Android for interactions like dismissing notifications and toggling settings. All these features were reportedly spotted in Android 16 Beta 4, but are not yet active.

Android 16 Could Arrive With a Redesigned Status Bar

A recent Android Authority report highlights some hidden design changes found in Android 16 Beta 4. Google has reportedly tweaked the icons for Wi-Fi, mobile data, airplane mode, and battery level on the status bar in the new version. The Wi-Fi and mobile data icons are now said to be separated into distinct segments, while the 5G and airplane mode icons reportedly appear noticeably bolder.

Android's updated battery icon has reportedly become more vibrant in the new version, displaying a green background while charging and switching to red when the battery is low. The font used for the text clock is said to be larger and bolder than before.

Google will also add resizable Quick Settings tiles, new one-click toggles for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a more organised tile editor, and one-click shortcuts for adding or removing tiles, according to the publication. It could also bring a redesigned brightness slider, downward-facing arrows for expandable tiles, and the new segmented Wi-Fi icon. The overall layout will reportedly remain familiar.

The Quick Settings panel will reportedly have a blurred background. The blurred background functionally is also said to be available in Pixel Launcher's app drawer, the recents menu (multitasking view), and the PIN entry screen. The lock screen will have tweaks with the layout of date and weather for a cleaner overall look. The contextual information complication will be reportedly arranged at the top when no notifications are present.

Further, there will be a new compact notification shelf, changes in the PIN entry page, a redesigned volume slider, and a new media output switcher. Google is said to offer a redesigned Settings app to align it with the new Material 3 Expressive design language. The company could release icon shape options for the Pixel Launcher.

Google Could Add New Animations to Android

Another report from Android Authority sheds light on new animations found in Android 16. Google is reportedly introducing physics-based animations for dismissing notifications in the new update, where partially swiped notifications will bounce back into place if users partially swipe and let go. Users may see a new animation when toggling Quick Settings.

Further, there's reportedly a subtle change in the recent menu. If the user begins swiping up on a task but releases it before fully dismissing, the next task will now perform a slight jiggle. Long-pressing the power button will reportedly show a brief animation.

Similarly, the new update is said to introduce a waveform icon in the volume indicator when audio is playing. Google is said to add animation when users tap the clock.

All these new features were discovered in Android 16 Beta 4, but it hasn't been activated yet, indicating that their official rollout might be deferred to a future quarterly update.