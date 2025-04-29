Google on Monday announced a new event dedicated to Android updates set for broadcast a week before I/O 2025, its annual developer conference, kicks off. Dubbed The Android Show: I/O Edition, the new series will play host to several announcements related to the next iteration of the Android operating system (OS) — Android 16. The show is confirmed for May 13, a week before I/O 2025 begins on May 20. While Google has a track record of announcing minute additions to Android over the course of the year, the tentpole features are usually reserved for Google I/O, making The Android Show a first for the Mountain View-based tech giant.

Google says the Android Show: I/O Edition will take place on Tuesday, May 13 at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, along with the rest of the Android team, will hold a livestream on YouTube where a series of Android-related announcements are expected to be made.

Get a front row seat to The Android Show: I/O Edition 🍿 May 13, 10 AM PT.



Meet our team and learn about new experiences coming to Android.



— Android (@Android) April 28, 2025

Although exactly what will be announced remains unknown, the show will present an opportunity to get a deep dive into the latest innovations and experiences before the I/O developer conference begins, as per the Mountain View-based tech giant.

As per a media note sent by Google and seen by Android Authority, Google's Samat says, “What's new with Android has always been a huge part of Google I/O, and we know people are excited! That's why we're kicking off this year's I/O season with a special deep dive — The Android Show: I/O Edition. We'll be sharing news now to get you ready for I/O, where even more special announcements and surprises are in store.”

Meanwhile, Google I/O 2025 is scheduled to be a two-day event held on Tuesday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 21. As per previous trends, it is expected to begin with a keynote by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Major products and software, such as Android 16 and Gemini updates, that will be introduced in the calendar year, are likely to be showcased.