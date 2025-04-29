Technology News
Google to Host Dedicated 'Android Show' Ahead of I/O 2025 Developer Conference Next Month

A series of Android-related announcements are expected to be made at the Android Show: I/O Edition.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 April 2025 12:38 IST
Google to Host Dedicated 'Android Show' Ahead of I/O 2025 Developer Conference Next Month

Photo Credit: Google

The Android Show: I/O Edition takes place a week before Google I/O 2025 begins

  • Android Show: I/O Edition takes place on May 13 at 10:00 AM PT
  • It will showcase Android 16 updates ahead of the developer conference
  • Sameer Samat and the Android team will host a YouTube livestream
Google on Monday announced a new event dedicated to Android updates set for broadcast a week before I/O 2025, its annual developer conference, kicks off. Dubbed The Android Show: I/O Edition, the new series will play host to several announcements related to the next iteration of the Android operating system (OS) — Android 16. The show is confirmed for May 13, a week before I/O 2025 begins on May 20. While Google has a track record of announcing minute additions to Android over the course of the year, the tentpole features are usually reserved for Google I/O, making The Android Show a first for the Mountain View-based tech giant.

Google Android Show: I/O Edition Date

Google says the Android Show: I/O Edition will take place on Tuesday, May 13 at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, along with the rest of the Android team, will hold a livestream on YouTube where a series of Android-related announcements are expected to be made.

Although exactly what will be announced remains unknown, the show will present an opportunity to get a deep dive into the latest innovations and experiences before the I/O developer conference begins, as per the Mountain View-based tech giant.

As per a media note sent by Google and seen by Android Authority, Google's Samat says, “What's new with Android has always been a huge part of Google I/O, and we know people are excited! That's why we're kicking off this year's I/O season with a special deep dive — The Android Show: I/O Edition. We'll be sharing news now to get you ready for I/O, where even more special announcements and surprises are in store.”

Meanwhile, Google I/O 2025 is scheduled to be a two-day event held on Tuesday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 21. As per previous trends, it is expected to begin with a keynote by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Major products and software, such as Android 16 and Gemini updates, that will be introduced in the calendar year, are likely to be showcased.

Further reading: Google IO 2025, Google IO, Google Android Show, The Android Show, Android Show, Google
