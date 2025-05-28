Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Rolls Out First One UI 8 Beta Update for Galaxy S25 Series in Select Countries: Eligibility, Features

Samsung Rolls Out First One UI 8 Beta Update for Galaxy S25 Series in Select Countries: Eligibility, Features

One UI 8 has been introduced in South Korea, the US, the UK, and other regions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 17:07 IST
Samsung Rolls Out First One UI 8 Beta Update for Galaxy S25 Series in Select Countries: Eligibility, Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 8 is Samsung's custom version of the upcoming Android 16 operating system

Highlights
  • One UI 8 is based on Google's upcoming Android 16 OS
  • The update has been introduced in US, UK, Germany, and South Korea
  • Secure Folder can now hide apps and mute notifications when locked
Advertisement

Samsung has commenced the rollout of its Android 16-based One UI 8 beta for the flagship Galaxy S25 series under the beta programme. The update is currently available in select countries including South Korea, Germany, the UK, and the US. The One UI 8 beta updates brings up the OS version to Android 16 and introduces features related to productivity, security, and accessibility. This enables beta testers and developers to test out the firmware before it is publicly released.

One UI 8 Beta Availability, Eligible Models

Samsung shared details about the One UI 8 beta programme in a newsroom post. It has been introduced for all three flagship Galaxy S25 lineup; Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. As per the company, the One UI 8 Beta update has been made available in Germany, the US, the UK, and South Korea. It can be joined by signing up for the beta programme via the Samsung Members app. The company highlights that the update's features may vary depending on the country or region the user resides in.

The update will also be available out-of-the-box in Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z foldables that are expected to be unveiled later this summer. 

one ui 8 samsung 2 One UI 8

Updated Reminder app and Quick Share features in One UI 8 Beta
Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 8 Beta Features

Samsung says One UI 8 Beta bundles key improvements related to artificial intelligence (AI) to improve everyday usage. It targets three key elements — multimodal functionality, optimisation for instrument form factors, and personalised pre-suggestions.

The first enables the AI to recognise the on-screen content in real time for “natural interactions”. Meanwhile, the UX has been tailored to the various form factors of Galaxy products in order to increase productivity and efficiency to deliver interactions that are optimised for the user's daily routine. The Now Bar and Now Brief features will also provide job management, alongside personalised greetings, and suggestions.

The AI experience in One UI 8 Beta is secured by the Samsung Knox Vault, as per the company.

With One UI 8 Beta, Samsung Galaxy S25 series users can swipe up or down anywhere in the preview area to bring up the camera quick controls. Further, the Secure Folder can be used to hide apps and put a stop to notifications when it is locked. In Samsung DeX, users can choose from optimised display resolution up to WQHD and rotate the screen up to 270 degrees. One UI 8 improves the split-screen view by enabling one of the apps to be pinned at the edge of the screen.

The Reminder app has been improved with preset templates, along with auto-complete suggestions. Users can share files, such as to-do lists, with their loved ones with a single tap, while notifications can be added via voice-based commands too.

For accessibility, Samsung allows users to pair and connect Bluetooth hearing aid devices directly in the Accessibility settings. Additionally, users can make on-screen keyboard keys larger and adjust the zoom settings by pressing the buttons shown on the screen. The release notes mention that Galaxy users can now challenge each other by setting up running distance challenges. They can also set reminders for tracking the food intake in the Samsung Health app.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 8, Samsung, Android 16, Samsung Galaxy S25, One UI 7
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Testing a 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Sensor for Future iPhone Models: Report
iPhone 17 Air to Launch With Silicon-Carbon Battery and Aluminium Frame, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Samsung Rolls Out First One UI 8 Beta Update for Galaxy S25 Series in Select Countries: Eligibility, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 60 With 3.6-Inch pOLED Cover Display Launched in India
  2. Asus Launches Gaming Desktops and AIO PCs in India
  3. Moto G56 5G Specifications Accidentally Revealed Ahead of Global Launch
  4. Oppo Reno 14 Series India Launch Timeline, Colourways Leaked
  5. WhatsApp Finally Releases iPad App With Support for Multitasking Features
  6. Motorola Edge 2025 Goes Official With New AI Key: See Price, Features
  7. Samsung MayÂ Follow a Dual-Chip Strategy for This Foldable Phone
  8. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Renders Surface Online, Corroborate Recent Design Leaks
  2. iPhone 17 Air to Launch With Silicon-Carbon Battery and Aluminium Frame, Tipster Claims
  3. Samsung Rolls Out First One UI 8 Beta Update for Galaxy S25 Series in Select Countries: Eligibility, Features
  4. Apple Testing a 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Sensor for Future iPhone Models: Report
  5. OpenAI Is Exploring Ways to Let Users Sign Into Third-Party Apps Using ChatGPT
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Chipset Tipped; Could Be First Samsung Foldable to Adopt Dual-Chip Strategy
  7. Qualcomm Releases Study Showing That Its Modems Beat Apple’s C1
  8. Google Play Integrity API Updates to Impact Advanced Users With Rooted Devices, Custom ROMs: Report
  9. Asus ROG G700, TUF Gaming T500 Gaming Desktops Launched in India Alongside V400 AIO PCs
  10. Meta’s Future Lies With Judge as FTC Antitrust Trial Ends
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »