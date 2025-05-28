Samsung has commenced the rollout of its Android 16-based One UI 8 beta for the flagship Galaxy S25 series under the beta programme. The update is currently available in select countries including South Korea, Germany, the UK, and the US. The One UI 8 beta updates brings up the OS version to Android 16 and introduces features related to productivity, security, and accessibility. This enables beta testers and developers to test out the firmware before it is publicly released.

One UI 8 Beta Availability, Eligible Models

Samsung shared details about the One UI 8 beta programme in a newsroom post. It has been introduced for all three flagship Galaxy S25 lineup; Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. As per the company, the One UI 8 Beta update has been made available in Germany, the US, the UK, and South Korea. It can be joined by signing up for the beta programme via the Samsung Members app. The company highlights that the update's features may vary depending on the country or region the user resides in.

The update will also be available out-of-the-box in Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z foldables that are expected to be unveiled later this summer.

Updated Reminder app and Quick Share features in One UI 8 Beta

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 8 Beta Features

Samsung says One UI 8 Beta bundles key improvements related to artificial intelligence (AI) to improve everyday usage. It targets three key elements — multimodal functionality, optimisation for instrument form factors, and personalised pre-suggestions.

The first enables the AI to recognise the on-screen content in real time for “natural interactions”. Meanwhile, the UX has been tailored to the various form factors of Galaxy products in order to increase productivity and efficiency to deliver interactions that are optimised for the user's daily routine. The Now Bar and Now Brief features will also provide job management, alongside personalised greetings, and suggestions.

The AI experience in One UI 8 Beta is secured by the Samsung Knox Vault, as per the company.

With One UI 8 Beta, Samsung Galaxy S25 series users can swipe up or down anywhere in the preview area to bring up the camera quick controls. Further, the Secure Folder can be used to hide apps and put a stop to notifications when it is locked. In Samsung DeX, users can choose from optimised display resolution up to WQHD and rotate the screen up to 270 degrees. One UI 8 improves the split-screen view by enabling one of the apps to be pinned at the edge of the screen.

The Reminder app has been improved with preset templates, along with auto-complete suggestions. Users can share files, such as to-do lists, with their loved ones with a single tap, while notifications can be added via voice-based commands too.

For accessibility, Samsung allows users to pair and connect Bluetooth hearing aid devices directly in the Accessibility settings. Additionally, users can make on-screen keyboard keys larger and adjust the zoom settings by pressing the buttons shown on the screen. The release notes mention that Galaxy users can now challenge each other by setting up running distance challenges. They can also set reminders for tracking the food intake in the Samsung Health app.