Android 16’s stable version will be released in Q2 next year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2024 13:37 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google will offer six major releases of Android 16 before the final release

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6a and newer models are eligible for the Android 16 update
  • A second Developer Preview is arriving in December
  • First developer preview of Android 16 brings an embedded photo picker
Android 16 Developer Preview 1 has been released by Google. This is a bit early compared to Google's previous Android launch schedules. The first developer preview of Android 15 launched in February 2024. The new developer preview comes a month after the public release of Android 15. Like previous developer previews, the Android 16 Developer Preview 1 is aimed at developers and will be initially available for download on Pixel smartphones. The preview will include bugs and broken features, and it will run from November 2024 until the final public release next year. The update brings a handful of new features like an embedded photo picker, medical record support, and an updated Privacy Sandbox.

Android 16 Release Timeline, Features

In a blog post on Monday, Google announced the launch of Android 16 Developer Preview 1. Over the past few years, the company has opted for the February launch window for its Android releases. Google also confirmed that a stable version of Android 16 would come in Q2 2025. It plans to have another release in Q4 of next year with new developer APIs.

android 16 timeline Android 16

Photo Credit: Google

 

Google will offer six major releases of Android 16 before the final release in the second quarter of next year. A second Developer Preview will arrive in December, while Beta releases start in January. Google is targeting Platform Stability in March and April while the final release is scheduled to take place in May.

The first developer preview of Android 16 brings an embedded photo picker for apps. This functionality will provide a built-in way for users to grant app access to selected images and videos from both local and cloud storage, instead of their entire media library.

Google is updating Health Connect in Android 16. With the update, Health Connect will let apps read and write medical records in FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) format. This API is currently part of an early access program. Further, Android 16 incorporates the latest version of the Privacy Sandbox on Android.

Android 16 Developer Preview Compatibility

Google Pixel 6a and newer models are eligible to receive the Android 16 update. The first developer preview with build number BP21.241018.009 will be available for Google Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9 Pro FoldPixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6 series and Pixel 6a. Over-the-air (OTA) images for all these smartphones are also available.

The developer preview of Android 16 can be installed on a system through the Android Emulator in Android Studio.

 

