Vivo X200 series, including the base Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200, was unveiled in India on December 12. The company had announced the price of the handsets and opened pre-booking at launch, but the lineup is now finally available for purchase in the country starting today. Vivo has announced several launch offers as well. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets and carry Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setups. They support up to 16GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Price in India, Launch Offers

The price for the base Vivo X200 starts at Rs. 65,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the higher 16GB + 512GB variant is listed at Rs. 71,999. Meanwhile, the Pro version is available at Rs. 94,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration.

The company has announced in a press release that Vivo X200 series buyers will be able to get the handsets with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 2,750 per month for 24 months. Select bank customers can get up to 10 percent cashback or up to 10 percent V-Upgrade Exchange bonus.

With an additional Rs. 749, buyers can avail of a one-year extended warranty and up to 60 percent assured cashback offer. Reliance Jio users can win free access to 10 OTT Apps for six months. People purchasing the phones can get up to 40 percent discount on V-Shield protection as well.

While buying any of the Vivo X200 series phones, if customers choose to also buy the Vivo TWS 3e, they can get the TWS earphones at a discounted Rs. 1,499, which is Rs. 400 lower than their Rs. 1,899 launch price.

Both Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are available in a Cosmos Black shade. The vanilla model is offered in a second Natural Green shade, while the Pro variant comes in a Titanium Grey option as well. They are available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store.

