Pixel 10 Series Colour Options Tipped; Google Could Drop Iconic Hues

Google Pixel 10 series is expected to include the Pixel 10, a Pixel 10 Pro, a Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2025 14:32 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 9 Pro comes in Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian shades

Highlights
  • Google appears to have removed the Obsidian and Porcelain colours
  • The Midnight variant is expected to be a dark grey option
  • The Light Porcelain colourway is said to be a more off-white version
Google Pixel 10 series is expected to be unveiled later this year. The lineup will likely include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, a 10 Pro XL and a 10 Pro Fold. There have been a barrage of leaks on these phones lately, and a new report has now surfaced online suggesting the colour options of the lineup. As per the report, Google could do away with some classic colour options like Obsidian and Porcelain, which have been around since the Pixel 7 series. Recent leaks and reports have also hinted at the expected key features of the anticipated phones.

Google Pixel 10 Series Colour Options (Expected)

The standard Google Pixel 10 is said to be available in Iris, Limoncello, Midnight, and Ultra Blue colour options, according to a report by Android Headlines. The Iris shade is said to be the same as the Pixel 9a colourway. The Midnight variant is expected to be a dark grey option, while the Ultra Blue option could offer a royal blue shade. Meanwhile, Limencello is said to be a mid-tone colour.

According to the report, the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL could come in Light Porcelain, Midnight, Smoky Green, and Sterling Grey shades. The latter is claimed to be a lighter shade of grey than the aforementioned Midnight variant. The Light Porcelain colourway is said to be a more off-white version than the existing Porcelain option. Smoky Green, on the other hand, is said to be a dark green shade.

Lastly, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to come in Smoky Green and Sterling Grey colour options only.

Notably, the base Pixel 9 is offered in Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Wintergreen shades, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL can be had in Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian colourways. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was launched in Obsidian and Porcelain colour options.

Google appears to have replaced the current Obsidian and Porcelain colourways with Midnight and Light Porcelain options in the Pixel 10 series, if the report is to be believed. The Mountain View-based tech giant may announce the lineup on August 20 at its annual Made by Google event, as per a recent report.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
