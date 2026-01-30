Xiaomi has expanded testing of its next software update, expanding the HyperOS 3.1 beta programme to include more devices based on Android 16, according to a report. Just days after opening the initial beta, the company has added new flagship smartphones to the testing pool, even as the stable HyperOS 3 rollout remains underway. The latest expansion signals faster-than-usual progress on Android 16 and suggests Xiaomi is accelerating development across its premium phones and tablets ahead of a broader release.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3.1 Android 16 Beta: Eligible Devices

The Chinese smartphone maker has expanded the HyperOS 3.1 beta programme, extending access to the Android 16-based update to more devices, according to a report from XiaomiTime. The publication says the company began recruiting a second batch of testers just days after the initial beta launch. The latest phase adds the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Redmi K80 Pro to the testing list, even as Xiaomi continues rolling out the stable HyperOS 3 update.

The publication writes that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has joined the Android 16 beta earlier than expected, despite usually needing extensive optimisation for major updates. Its inclusion suggests Xiaomi has addressed key compatibility issues sooner than usual. The rapid expansion of the beta also indicates that the Android 16 base is more stable than initially expected.

In addition to these smartphones, the second batch reportedly covers Xiaomi 15 series models and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra. Several China-market devices, including the Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 8, have already reportedly received HyperOS 3.1 builds.

Xiaomi is likely to continue adding more devices to the HyperOS 3.1 beta over the coming weeks, although the company has yet to confirm whether the programme will extend to global models.

HyperOS 3.1 reportedly introduces a broad set of changes across design, functionality, and security. The updated Hyper Island is said to support Android 16 Live Updates, allowing third-party apps to display real-time information, add To Do and QR code previews, enable lock screen card swiping, and feature a refreshed music progress bar.

Xiaomi is said to have rebuilt core apps like Gallery and Weather, redesigned the recent apps menu with an iOS-style layout, added motion sickness reduction tools, and optimised full-screen gesture animations. The update is also said to bring a new Password app, expanded privacy controls, refined fingerprint and pattern options, deeper ecosystem features such as native AirPods support and iPhone call handling, a revamped Accessibility section, redesigned biometric settings, and new quick gesture controls on select models.