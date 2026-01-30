Technology News
Xiaomi Reportedly Expands Android 16-Based HyperOS 3.1 Beta Access to More Smartphones

HyperOS 3.1 reportedly introduces a broad set of changes across design, functionality, and security.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2026 12:18 IST
Xiaomi has yet to confirm whether the programme will extend to global models

Highlights
  • Xiaomi brings Android 16 beta to more flagship phones and tablets
  • HyperOS 3.1 beta rollout accelerates as Android 16 testing widens
  • Xiaomi adds Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Redmi K80 Pro to HyperOS 3.1 beta
Xiaomi has expanded testing of its next software update, expanding the HyperOS 3.1 beta programme to include more devices based on Android 16, according to a report. Just days after opening the initial beta, the company has added new flagship smartphones to the testing pool, even as the stable HyperOS 3 rollout remains underway. The latest expansion signals faster-than-usual progress on Android 16 and suggests Xiaomi is accelerating development across its premium phones and tablets ahead of a broader release.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3.1 Android 16 Beta: Eligible Devices

The Chinese smartphone maker has expanded the HyperOS 3.1 beta programme, extending access to the Android 16-based update to more devices, according to a report from XiaomiTime. The publication says the company began recruiting a second batch of testers just days after the initial beta launch. The latest phase adds the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Redmi K80 Pro to the testing list, even as Xiaomi continues rolling out the stable HyperOS 3 update.

The publication writes that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has joined the Android 16 beta earlier than expected, despite usually needing extensive optimisation for major updates. Its inclusion suggests Xiaomi has addressed key compatibility issues sooner than usual. The rapid expansion of the beta also indicates that the Android 16 base is more stable than initially expected.

In addition to these smartphones, the second batch reportedly covers Xiaomi 15 series models and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra. Several China-market devices, including the Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 8, have already reportedly received HyperOS 3.1 builds.

Xiaomi is likely to continue adding more devices to the HyperOS 3.1 beta over the coming weeks, although the company has yet to confirm whether the programme will extend to global models.

HyperOS 3.1 reportedly introduces a broad set of changes across design, functionality, and security. The updated Hyper Island is said to support Android 16 Live Updates, allowing third-party apps to display real-time information, add To Do and QR code previews, enable lock screen card swiping, and feature a refreshed music progress bar.

Xiaomi is said to have rebuilt core apps like Gallery and Weather, redesigned the recent apps menu with an iOS-style layout, added motion sickness reduction tools, and optimised full-screen gesture animations. The update is also said to bring a new Password app, expanded privacy controls, refined fingerprint and pattern options, deeper ecosystem features such as native AirPods support and iPhone call handling, a revamped Accessibility section, redesigned biometric settings, and new quick gesture controls on select models.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.00-inch
Processor Xiaomi XRING 01
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Resolution 2136x3200 pixels
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Xiaomi Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro

Xiaomi Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.20-inch
OS Android
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9200mAh
Xiaomi Pad 8

Xiaomi Pad 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.20-inch
OS Android
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9200mAh
