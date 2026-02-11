Technology News
Android 17 Beta 1 update will roll out seamlessly to Pixel devices who are enrolled in the company’s programme.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2026 19:20 IST
Google's Android 17 update is expected to introduce several UI and design changes

Highlights
  • Android 17 Beta 1 will be released to enrolled beta testers
  • Android 17 could release with a redesigned notifications panel
  • The Android Beta team did not reveal the exact release timeline
Android 16 Quarterly Platform Release 3 (QPR3) Beta 2.1 update has started rolling out to testers, the US-based tech firm announced on Wednesday. With the final beta version in the cycle now rolling out, the Android Beta Team has revealed that the first beta version of Android 17 will begin rolling out to users enrolled in the company's beta programme. However, the US-based company has yet to reveal other details about the upcoming OS version, including the user interface (UI) changes, new features, names of compatible devices, and the release timeline.

Android 17 Beta 1: What We Know So Far

In a post on Reddit, the Android Beta team announced that Google will start rolling out the first beta version of Android 17 Platform Release, marking the commencement of the company's new beta programme. While the company has yet to reveal the exact release timeline, the Android Beta team says that the enrolled Pixel devices will start receiving the update soon.

Pixel devices that are enrolled in the beta programme will automatically receive the Android 17 Beta 1 release. However, people who do not wish to receive the update will have to opt out of the programme after installing the Android 16 QPR3 update. Otherwise, their devices will automatically get the Android 17 Beta 1 26Q2 firmware.

To opt out of Android's beta programme, users must first wait to get the stable Android QPR3 update, which will be rolled out soon by the tech giant. The OTA message will mention “Downgrade” in the description. However, it is worth noting that if beta testers choose to downgrade the OS version, the update will delete the data on the device.

Beta programmers allow people to experience the OS, provide feedback, and report bugs on the same, allowing companies to fix known issues before it is released to a wider user base.

While the UI design changes, new features, names of compatible devices, and release timeline remain under wraps, the same has surfaced online in the past. Recently, a report highlighted that Android 17 might introduce a redesigned notifications panel. Moreover, the notifications and Quick Settings menu will open independently, depending on the swipe direction.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Lumio Vision TVs to Receive Android 14 Update With Performance Improvements; Arc Projector to Follow
