Google began rolling out the first stable version of the Android 16 update in June last year. While the update introduced various design changes for smartphones and tablets, it also brought a major security feature to Android devices, dubbed Advanced Protection. The tech giant introduced the security feature as part of its Advanced Protection programme. Advanced Protection aims to protect your device, if you are an Android user, by automatically identifying and blocking malicious websites, scam calls, cyberattacks, and other forms of harmful digital activities that might put your device's security at risk. Google also allows users to enable and disable Advanced Protection, giving you more control over your device.

If you are wondering how to enable and disable Advanced Device Protection on your Android smartphone running Android 16, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you with the same.

What Is Advanced Protection on Your Android Phone

Introduced in June 2025, Advanced Device Protection acts as a single control point for security settings in apps like Google Chrome, Message, and Phone apps. The feature is capable of automatically identifying and blocking malicious websites that have previously been reported for suspicious activity, while also displaying an alert for harmful links to these websites. Such websites have been infamous for stealing your personal information without your permission or knowledge.

Similarly, it can block suspicious incoming calls and alert the users about the same. This is claimed to curb the rising problem of fraud and scam calls, including digital arrests and phishing scams. The Scam and Spam Protection in Google Messages identify unwanted and potentially harmful messages, helping you avoid interacting with them. Moreover, phones with Advanced Protection enabled will not connect to 2G cellular networks, which it deems as less secure.

How to Enable Advanced Protection on Your Android Phone:

To enable Advanced Protection on your Android phone, open your device's Settings app. Open the Security & Privacy settings menu. Tap on the Advanced Protection button, displayed under the Other settings menu. Alternatively, you can turn on Advanced Protection through the Google settings by tapping on the All services button in the Google app > click on the Advanced Protection button, under the Personal and device safety menu. Then, click on the Device protection button under the Advanced Protection menu. You must now select Turn on. At this stage, your Android phone will ask you to restart the device.

How to Disable Advanced Protection on Your Android Phone

Before you disable Advanced Protection, you should note that your Android phone might ask you to restart the device to revert some settings.

To disable Advanced Protection on your Android phone, open your phone's Settings app. Then, open the Advanced Protection page. In the Settings app, navigate to the Security & Privacy menu > tap on the Advanced Protection button under the Other settings menu. Alternatively, you can open the Google app and tap on the *All services button > click on the Advanced Protection button under the Personal and device safety menu. Then, navigate to the Advanced Protection section and turn off Device protection. You will now have to provide biometric authentication or your phone's security PIN. Your device might reboot at this point to complete the process.

FAQs

1. Can I disable Advanced Protection on my Android phone?

Yes, Google lets you disable Advanced Protection on your Android phones and tablets, if you wish to do so.

2. Do I need a screen lock to enable Advanced Protection on my Android phone?

Yes, Google requires you to first set a screen lock before you enable Advanced Protection on your Android phone.

3. Can I miss an important call or message with Advanced Protection if the number has been marked as scam or spam?

With Advanced Protection enabled, your device will send an alert when it detects a suspicious message or call.