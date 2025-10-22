Technology News
Apple to Launch iPhone 20, iPhone 18e in H1 2027 to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of iPhone: Report

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18e alongside the iPhone 20 to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 October 2025 15:33 IST
Apple to Launch iPhone 20, iPhone 18e in H1 2027 to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of iPhone: Report

Apple's iPhone X (pictured) was launched in 2017 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of iPhone

Highlights
  • The iPhone 20 launch is expected in the first half of 2027
  • Other iPhone 20 models may launch in the second half of the year
  • Reports suggest Apple may drop the standard iPhone 18 from its lineup
With the launch of the iPhone 17 series now in the rear window, rumours about the next-generation iPhone models are now surfacing. According to a recent report, the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch the iPhone 20 in time for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. It is said to be introduced alongside the iPhone 18e in the first half of 2027. Meanwhile, the report suggests that Apple's iPhone 20 series, along with the second-generation iPhone Fold, will hit the market later that year.

Apple's iPhone 20 Launch

Citing senior analyst Heo Moo-yeol, an Omdia report stated that Apple will move away from its sequential nomenclature for the iPhone lineup to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. It is expected to introduce the iPhone 20 instead of the iPhone 19. The launch is reportedly slated for 2027, marking 20 years since the introduction of the first iPhone, which took place on January 9, 2027.

This is in line with the tech giant's strategy that it adopted previously for the iPhone X, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone in 2017.

As per the report, the iPhone 20 will be launched in the first half of 2027, marking a notable shift from the usual September timeline, which it began in 2012 with the iPhone 5 and has continued for most subsequent introductions. The iPhone 20 will reportedly be joined by another handset, but it will not be a part of the flagship lineup. Instead, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18e alongside the iPhone 20.

Meanwhile, the company is also reported to launch the rest of the iPhone 20 series, comprising the Air, Pro, and Pro Max models, in the second half of 2027. The analyst also suggested that the tech giant's 2027 iPhone lineup will also include a second-generation iPhone Fold, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold 2.

It will be a follow-up to the iPhone Fold, which is slated to debut in 2026 as Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone. While the company's 2027 lineup is expected to include all of the usual models, its 2026 lineup could have a notable omission.

As per the report, Apple has plans to drop the standard iPhone 18 from its lineup next year. This potentially means that we may only see the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Air successor in September 2026. The flagship lineup will be joined by the purported iPhone Fold.

The market analysis firm forecasts that Apple's adjustment of its product strategy will result in a reduction in iPhone panel demand by around 20 million units. The panel shipments for this year are estimated to be around 245 million units, an increase over last year's numbers. Meanwhile, Apple reportedly expects to ship more than 8 million units of the iPhone Fold during the first year of sales.

