Huawei Mate X3 will reportedly be released soon with next-generation satellite connectivity, allowing users to send and receive short messages via direct satellite network. The reports also claim that this smartphone will support the sending of voice messages, which is a significant enhancement compared to prior applications of the feature. The Mate X3 model, expected to succeed the Mate X2, was previously expected to launch in 2022, but for unknown reasons, the launch has been delayed. Now, a new leak has hinted at some of the key specifications of the foldable smartphone.

According to a tweet by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young, the Huawei Mate X3 will feature a 7.85-inch foldable display and a 6.45-inch cover display. The tweet also suggests that the phone will have a LTPO OLED display. The purported device by Huawei will reportedly be the first phone from the company to use Ultra Thin Glass.

The company confirmed that the Huawei Mate X3 device will launch on March 23 in China at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST), possibly alongside the Huawei P60 series. A previous report suggested that the model will launch before the company launches its P60 series of smartphones, which includes a base Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro variant.

The Huawei Mate X3 smartphone was spotted with the model number PAL-AL00 on the 3C certification site. The foldable device is expected to have a 4,500mAh battery and a PWM (pulse-width modulation) screen with an ultra-thin glass display from BOE Display. It is also expected that the phone will run HarmonyOS 2.0.1. The Huawei Mate X3 is said to be powered by a Kirin 9000 4G SoC, according to the alleged 3C listing.

The Huawei Mate X3 is expected to be an improvement over the Huawei Mate X2. The latter was released in China in February 2021 for CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2.01 lakh) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.