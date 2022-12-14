Technology News
Oppo Find N2 Flip Purple Variant Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch

Oppo Find N2 series is set to launch in China on December 15.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 14 December 2022 12:40 IST
Oppo Find N2 Flip Purple Variant Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo Find N2 Flip is tipped to feature a 3.26-inch cover display

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip could be powered by a Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • It is said to feature a 6.8-inch foldable full-HD+ E6 AMOLED
  • The Oppo Find N2 Flip may pack a 4,300mAh battery, 44W fast charging

Oppo Find N2 series is set to break cover in China on Thursday. The lineup will include the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphones. The company has partially revealed the look of the cover display on the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Now, a live image of this handset has surfaced online which offers a complete look at the cover display and rear camera setup. Recent rumours have suggested that this clamshell foldable smartphone may be equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

The alleged Oppo Find N2 Flip live image was spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). It appears to showcase the purple colour variant of this handset. The leaked live image also offers a look at its cover display. There also appear to be two circular camera islands housing single image sensors each. It seems to also feature an LED flash and a microphone on the back.

Oppo recently shared a render of the Oppo Find N2 Flip offering a partial look at the handset. It is scheduled to launch in China on Thursday alongside the Oppo Find N2. According to a recent report, the Oppo Find N2 Flip could run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

It is said to feature a 6.8-inch foldable full-HD+ E6 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is likely to get a 3.26-inch cover display as well. The handset was recently listed on Geekbench which suggests that this handset might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There could be a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary camera and an 8-megapixel IMX366 ultra-wide lens. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to also feature a 32-megapixel IMX709 selfie camera. This foldable smartphone is tipped to get a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
macOS Ventura 13.1 Update With Enhanced iCloud Encryption, Freeform App Now Available: All Details
