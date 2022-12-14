Oppo Find N2 series is set to break cover in China on Thursday. The lineup will include the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphones. The company has partially revealed the look of the cover display on the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Now, a live image of this handset has surfaced online which offers a complete look at the cover display and rear camera setup. Recent rumours have suggested that this clamshell foldable smartphone may be equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

The alleged Oppo Find N2 Flip live image was spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). It appears to showcase the purple colour variant of this handset. The leaked live image also offers a look at its cover display. There also appear to be two circular camera islands housing single image sensors each. It seems to also feature an LED flash and a microphone on the back.

Oppo Find N2 flip.

Via: 搞机阿森 (Weibo) pic.twitter.com/WR39V54PJc — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 13, 2022

Oppo recently shared a render of the Oppo Find N2 Flip offering a partial look at the handset. It is scheduled to launch in China on Thursday alongside the Oppo Find N2. According to a recent report, the Oppo Find N2 Flip could run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

It is said to feature a 6.8-inch foldable full-HD+ E6 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is likely to get a 3.26-inch cover display as well. The handset was recently listed on Geekbench which suggests that this handset might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There could be a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary camera and an 8-megapixel IMX366 ultra-wide lens. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to also feature a 32-megapixel IMX709 selfie camera. This foldable smartphone is tipped to get a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

