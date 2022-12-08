Technology News
Apple Announces End-to-End Encrypted iCloud Backups, Security Keys Support for Apple ID, More

Apple will not be able to help users recover photos, notes, voice memos, and about 20 other types of data if they forget their password.

By Reuters |  Updated: 8 December 2022 10:09 IST
Apple Announces End-to-End Encrypted iCloud Backups, Security Keys Support for Apple ID, More

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple says that hacking attempts are increasing on iCloud, iMessage servers

Highlights
  • Apple iMessage security measures aimed at high-profile individuals
  • iCloud protects 14 sensitive data categories with E2E encryption
  • US users to get free Advanced Data Protection by year-end

Apple plans to allow users to more tightly lock down photos and notes stored on its iCloud service and require a physical security key when logging in from a new device, it said on Wednesday.

The forthcoming options, along with another security measure for Apple's iMessage chat program, are particularly aimed at celebrities, journalists, activists, politicians, and other high-profile individuals heavily targeted by hackers, the company said.

The iPhone maker said that though it was not aware of breaches to iCloud servers or iMessage exchanges, hacking attempts are increasing.

According to Apple, iCloud currently protects 14 sensitive data categories with end-to-end encryption technology. These include passwords in iCloud Keychain and Health data. The company has announced support for end-to-end encrypted backups, which will bring the total number of data categories protected to 23, including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos.

US users will be able to activate the free Advanced Data Protection for iCloud storage by the end of the year. When turned on, Apple cannot help users recover photos, notes, voice memos and about 20 other types of data if they forget their password. It will expand globally next year.

The option to require plugging a security fob into a new device to access an Apple account is expected to roll out next year. Rival Alphabet's Google already supports such hardware keys, which are certified by industry body FIDO and cost about $25 (roughly Rs. 2,000).

On iMessage, conversations between users who enable the new Contact Key Verification next year would receive automated alerts about unrecognised devices potentially snooping on the exchange. Users can manually verify their communication is secure by matching up security codes, too. Secure chat services such as Signal offer comparable features.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

