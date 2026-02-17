Apple was expected to introduce the revamped AI-powered Siri, the company's voice assistant, with the iOS 26.4 update. However, the same has reportedly been delayed and is now expected to arrive with the iOS 26.5 and iOS 27 firmware versions. On Monday, the Cupertino-based tech giant began rolling out iOS 26.4 Beta 1 with various updates and improvements. However, confirming earlier rumours, it does not bring the new AI-enabled Siri. The beta version introduces enhancements for Apple's Podcast app, messaging, Apple Music app, and the Wallpaper Gallery.

iOS 26.4 Beta 1 New Features, UI Changes

According to Apple's iOS 26.4 Beta 1 release notes, end-to-end encryption for rich communication services (RCS) chats is now available for testing with the new beta update. However, the feature will not be released as part of the iOS 26.4 stable version, and will be available with “future software update for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS”, the tech giant said.

In the iOS 26.4 Beta 1 update, encryption is only available for RCS chats between Apple devices and is incompatible with other platforms, including Android, the company added. Additionally, the firmware version introduces Memory Integrity Enforcement for apps, which is claimed to provide “enhanced memory safety protection”.

Separately, Apple has announced a new update for its Podcasts app, which will start rolling out this spring. However, the new feature is currently available for testing in iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4 beta versions. The update will introduce video podcasts to the app, allowing users to stream video podcasts using the HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) protocol.

The iPhone-maker claims that this will empower creators with “unprecedented control and monetisation opportunities”, while also offering a better viewing experience for the users. The company also said that people will be able to switch “seamlessly” between listening to podcasts and watching them. It will display the video in horizontal and vertical orientations.

While Apple has not announced the presence of other new features and design changes, 9to5Mac has dived into what the iOS 26.4 Beta 1 offers. The firmware version also reportedly allows users to view album art of select albums and playlists in full-screen mode in the Apple Music app. It now lets users discover concerts, according to the publication.

The Profile section in the Apple Music app has reportedly been redesigned, offering “easier access to common tasks”. Additionally, the iOS 26.4 Beta 1 update is said to allow users to create playlists based on text-based descriptions and preselected prompts with the help of AI.

On top of this, the Wallpaper Gallery has been reportedly redesigned to display various categories separately. The Reminders app is said to now feature a new Smart List section for the tasks marked as urgent. There is reportedly a new ambient music playlists widget for the Home Screen that has been rolled out as part of the iOS 26.4 Beta 1 version.

According to a MacRumors report, the iOS 26.4 Beta 1 update also brings a new device protection feature. Dubbed Stolen Device Protection, the feature is now enabled on Apple devices by default.