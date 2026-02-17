Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 26.4 Beta 1 Rolled Out With iPhone Security Improvements, Video Podcasts as Apple Tests RCS Encryption

iOS 26.4 Beta 1 Rolled Out With iPhone Security Improvements, Video Podcasts as Apple Tests RCS Encryption

iOS 26.4 beta 1 allows developers to test the Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging protocol.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2026 13:38 IST
iOS 26.4 Beta 1 Rolled Out With iPhone Security Improvements, Video Podcasts as Apple Tests RCS Encryption

iOS 26 was released in September 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple Podcasts app will get the video streaming feature in Spring
  • The iOS 26.4 beta redesigns Wallpaper Gallery UI
  • Video podcasts will use the HLS technology
Advertisement

Apple was expected to introduce the revamped AI-powered Siri, the company's voice assistant, with the iOS 26.4 update. However, the same has reportedly been delayed and is now expected to arrive with the iOS 26.5 and iOS 27 firmware versions. On Monday, the Cupertino-based tech giant began rolling out iOS 26.4 Beta 1 with various updates and improvements. However, confirming earlier rumours, it does not bring the new AI-enabled Siri. The beta version introduces enhancements for Apple's Podcast app, messaging, Apple Music app, and the Wallpaper Gallery.

iOS 26.4 Beta 1 New Features, UI Changes

According to Apple's iOS 26.4 Beta 1 release notes, end-to-end encryption for rich communication services (RCS) chats is now available for testing with the new beta update. However, the feature will not be released as part of the iOS 26.4 stable version, and will be available with “future software update for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS”, the tech giant said.

In the iOS 26.4 Beta 1 update, encryption is only available for RCS chats between Apple devices and is incompatible with other platforms, including Android, the company added. Additionally, the firmware version introduces Memory Integrity Enforcement for apps, which is claimed to provide “enhanced memory safety protection”.

Separately, Apple has announced a new update for its Podcasts app, which will start rolling out this spring. However, the new feature is currently available for testing in iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4 beta versions. The update will introduce video podcasts to the app, allowing users to stream video podcasts using the HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) protocol.

The iPhone-maker claims that this will empower creators with “unprecedented control and monetisation opportunities”, while also offering a better viewing experience for the users. The company also said that people will be able to switch “seamlessly” between listening to podcasts and watching them. It will display the video in horizontal and vertical orientations.

While Apple has not announced the presence of other new features and design changes, 9to5Mac has dived into what the iOS 26.4 Beta 1 offers. The firmware version also reportedly allows users to view album art of select albums and playlists in full-screen mode in the Apple Music app. It now lets users discover concerts, according to the publication.

The Profile section in the Apple Music app has reportedly been redesigned, offering “easier access to common tasks”. Additionally, the iOS 26.4 Beta 1 update is said to allow users to create playlists based on text-based descriptions and preselected prompts with the help of AI.

On top of this, the Wallpaper Gallery has been reportedly redesigned to display various categories separately. The Reminders app is said to now feature a new Smart List section for the tasks marked as urgent. There is reportedly a new ambient music playlists widget for the Home Screen that has been rolled out as part of the iOS 26.4 Beta 1 version.

According to a MacRumors report, the iOS 26.4 Beta 1 update also brings a new device protection feature. Dubbed Stolen Device Protection, the feature is now enabled on Apple devices by default.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 26 4 Beta 1, iOS 26.4 Update, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
India AI Summit: This Startup Wants to Build the World’s First AI City in Bengaluru
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Renders Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
iOS 26.4 Beta 1 Rolled Out With iPhone Security Improvements, Video Podcasts as Apple Tests RCS Encryption
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces March 5 Event
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Launch With This Selfie Camera Upgrade
  3. Poco X8 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Dimensity 8000 Series Chipset
  4. Realme P4 Power Review
  5. Lava Bold N2 Launched in India With a 5,000mAh Battery at This Price
  6. Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Debuts With Updated Snapdragon Chipset
  7. Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots
  8. Anthropic, Infosys to Join Hands to Build Agentic AI Tools for Enterprises
  9. Hackers Send Physical Letters to to Phish These Crypto Investors
  10. Infinix Note 60 Ultra Appears in FCC Listing; Renders Reveal Second Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  2. Hackers Send Physical Phishing Letters Impersonating Trezor and Ledger to Trick Users
  3. Infinix Note 60 Ultra Battery Details Revealed by US FCC Listing; Leaked Renders Hint at Secondary Display
  4. Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots; to Offer Clean Spatial Interface, ‘Glimmer’ Design
  5. iOS 26.4 Beta 1: Apple Music Gets New AI-Powered Playlist Playground Feature
  6. India AI Summit: Anthropic, Infosys Announce Partnership to Bring Agentic AI Solutions for Enterprises
  7. Valve Says Steam Deck OLED Is Out of Stock Due to RAM and Storage Shortages
  8. AI Impact Summit: India Expected to Witness Over $200 Billion Worth of AI Investments, IT Minister Says
  9. Adani Group Announces $100 Billion Plan for Hyperscale AI-Ready Data Centres by 2035
  10. Infinix GT 50 Pro Design Leaked, Specifications Might Include Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »