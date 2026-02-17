Technology News
English Edition
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Renders Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Renders Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Both Galaxy Buds 4 models are expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series on February 25.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 February 2026 13:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Renders Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro was launched alongside the Galaxy Buds 3 in 2025

Highlights
  • Samsung may unveil Galaxy Buds 4 series on February 25
  • Leaked renders reveal the design of both models
  • Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could be priced at EUR 249
Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 is scheduled to take place on February 25. Alongside the purported Galaxy S26 series, the South Korean tech conglomerate is also expected to take the wraps off its next-generation true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy Buds 4 series. Ahead of launch, the purported TWS earphones have now reportedly surfaced in leaked renders, offering an early look at their design.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series Renders

Tipster Mohammed Khatri (@Mohammed_K_2010) shared the leaked renders of the Galaxy Buds 4 series in a post on X. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 appear to sport a clean in-ear design with short stems extending downward. The standard model reportedly retains a glossy finish on both the earbuds and the charging case, giving it a familiar appearance to its predecessor.

The renders also show a compact, square-shaped charging case with rounded edges and a flip-top lid. The earbuds themselves sit vertically inside the case, with visible metallic charging contacts and integrated microphones along the stems.

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, meanwhile, appear to have a more premium visual treatment. The leaked renders suggest a matte or dual-tone finish, particularly on the stems, which may feature contrasting accents.

The purported TWS earbuds' charging case looks similar in shape to the standard model, but may include slight refinements in texture and detailing. The earbuds themselves appear to have additional cutouts or sensor placements, potentially hinting at enhanced capabilities.

Both Galaxy Buds 4 models are expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series on February 25. Per previous reports, the standard Galaxy Buds 4 could be priced around EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 19,200), while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could arrive at approximately EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 26,600). This leaked pricing indicates that Samsung may not be looking to hike the prices of its next-generation TWS earbuds.

Both models are expected to be available in black and white colour options, while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could also be offered in a third Apricot colourway. It is, however, expected to be exclusive to the Samsung Online Store.

A microsite for the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro is also live on Amazon, which hints towards it being one of the avenues through which customers might be able to purchase the TWS earphones.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iOS 26.4 Beta 1 Rolled Out With iPhone Security Improvements, Video Podcasts as Apple Tests RCS Encryption

