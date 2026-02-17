Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 is scheduled to take place on February 25. Alongside the purported Galaxy S26 series, the South Korean tech conglomerate is also expected to take the wraps off its next-generation true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy Buds 4 series. Ahead of launch, the purported TWS earphones have now reportedly surfaced in leaked renders, offering an early look at their design.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series Renders

Tipster Mohammed Khatri (@Mohammed_K_2010) shared the leaked renders of the Galaxy Buds 4 series in a post on X. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 appear to sport a clean in-ear design with short stems extending downward. The standard model reportedly retains a glossy finish on both the earbuds and the charging case, giving it a familiar appearance to its predecessor.

Galaxy Buds 4 & Buds 4 Pro Renders Leaked



Entire design, box content, Buds shape, case lid and form factor revealed ✨️



First detailed look from all angles‼️



Both should be available in Black & White ⚫️⚪️



— Mohammed Khatri (@Mohammed_K_2010) February 16, 2026

The renders also show a compact, square-shaped charging case with rounded edges and a flip-top lid. The earbuds themselves sit vertically inside the case, with visible metallic charging contacts and integrated microphones along the stems.

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, meanwhile, appear to have a more premium visual treatment. The leaked renders suggest a matte or dual-tone finish, particularly on the stems, which may feature contrasting accents.

The purported TWS earbuds' charging case looks similar in shape to the standard model, but may include slight refinements in texture and detailing. The earbuds themselves appear to have additional cutouts or sensor placements, potentially hinting at enhanced capabilities.

Both Galaxy Buds 4 models are expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series on February 25. Per previous reports, the standard Galaxy Buds 4 could be priced around EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 19,200), while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could arrive at approximately EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 26,600). This leaked pricing indicates that Samsung may not be looking to hike the prices of its next-generation TWS earbuds.

Both models are expected to be available in black and white colour options, while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could also be offered in a third Apricot colourway. It is, however, expected to be exclusive to the Samsung Online Store.

A microsite for the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro is also live on Amazon, which hints towards it being one of the avenues through which customers might be able to purchase the TWS earphones.