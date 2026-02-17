Vivo has launched the V60 Lite 4G as a refreshed version of the 4G smartphone with the same name that was released in September 2025. The updated model has surfaced with a new Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 4G chipset, replacing the earlier Snapdragon 685 version. All other specifications of the handset remain identical, though pricing details have not yet been disclosed. It runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and offers a large AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, and fast charging support.

The Vivo V60 Lite 4G (V2549) listed in Panama is the first phone to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 4G chip, replacing the Snapdragon 685 SoC version launched in Turkey last year. The refreshed handset is listed in black and blue colourways. The company has yet to reveal the pricing details of this model.

Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Specifications, Features

The official listing confirms that the Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 4G chipset on the Vivo V60 Lite 4G is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, along with support for up to 8GB of extended RAM. Disappointingly, it ships with Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15.

The Vivo V60 Lite 4G comes with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (2392 × 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and reaches a local peak brightness of 1800 nits. For optics, it features a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter on the back. On the front, it offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging in the V60 Lite 4G. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset measures 163.77 × 76.28 × 7.59mm in size and weighs about 194g.

Notably, the company introduced the Vivo V60 Lite 5G variant with a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset in Taiwan in September 2025.