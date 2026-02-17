Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • India AI Summit: This Startup Wants to Build the World’s First AI City in Bengaluru

India AI Summit: This Startup Wants to Build the World’s First AI City in Bengaluru

Bharat1.AI, at the India AI Impact Summit, unveiled its vision to build a “humanity-first” AI city in Bengaluru.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 February 2026 13:21 IST
India AI Summit: This Startup Wants to Build the World’s First AI City in Bengaluru

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Winkler

The first phase of the vision will take place through B1 AI SuperPark

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • AI city is essentially a city-scale simulation for AI agents
  • The project aims to collect data on AI agents’ behaviour in real-world
  • Bharat1 says the moonshot project will allow them to ground AI agents
Advertisement

On the second day of the inaugural AI Impact Summit, which is being hosted in New Delhi, a very interesting announcement has emerged. A Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, Bharat1, has laid out the plans to build the world's first “humanity-first” AI city in Bengaluru. While on the surface, the idea seems fantastical, the researchers are not really trying to have AI models run the entire city. Instead, they want to create a city-scale simulation where AI agents and physical AI can be stress tested in a real-world scenario.

Bharat1 Unveils Plans to Create an AI City

In a press release, the startup unveiled its vision to build a city-scale research and infrastructure initiative. Bharat1 highlighted that the deployment of increasingly capable AI systems has raised concerns about safety, reliability, and alignment. “While large language models have demonstrated remarkable capabilities in language and coding, intelligence built primarily on fragmented internet-scale data alone is unlikely to serve as a sufficient foundation for the next generation of autonomous and physical systems,” the post added.

For Bharat1, the solution to the problem is validated, real-world intelligence grounded in real-world data. For the first step of its moonshot project, the startup proposes a 5,00,000 sq ft AI research and innovation campus in Sarjapura, Bengaluru. The location will offer facilities, such as model training, fine-tuning and inference, plug-and-play labs, connectivity to AI cloud services, and more.

During this period, the startup wants to develop and stress-test universal basic intelligence frameworks in controlled, real-world conditions, building open city-scale world models using structured, high-quality multimodal data, and creating robust validation layers for agentic and physical AI systems before they are deployed at scale.

“We are at an inflexion point in the AI revolution. Intelligence is moving out of labs and into the fabric of society. Scaling systems without validating them in complex, real-world environments is a risk we cannot afford. The B1 AI Superpark is the first step toward creating a city-scale validation framework where agentic and physical AI can evolve responsibly, not just powerfully,” Umakant Soni, Co-Founder and CEO of Bharat1.AI, said at the AI Impact Summit.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharat1, AI city, AI agents, AI, Artificial intelligence, AI Impact Summit, India AI Summit
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Crimson Desert a 'Premium' Experience, Will Not Have Microtransactions, Pearl Abyss Confirms
India AI Summit: This Startup Wants to Build the World’s First AI City in Bengaluru
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces March 5 Event
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Launch With This Selfie Camera Upgrade
  3. Poco X8 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Dimensity 8000 Series Chipset
  4. Realme P4 Power Review
  5. Lava Bold N2 Launched in India With a 5,000mAh Battery at This Price
  6. Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Debuts With Updated Snapdragon Chipset
  7. Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots
  8. Anthropic, Infosys to Join Hands to Build Agentic AI Tools for Enterprises
  9. Hackers Send Physical Letters to to Phish These Crypto Investors
  10. Infinix Note 60 Ultra Appears in FCC Listing; Renders Reveal Second Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  2. Hackers Send Physical Phishing Letters Impersonating Trezor and Ledger to Trick Users
  3. Infinix Note 60 Ultra Battery Details Revealed by US FCC Listing; Leaked Renders Hint at Secondary Display
  4. Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots; to Offer Clean Spatial Interface, ‘Glimmer’ Design
  5. iOS 26.4 Beta 1: Apple Music Gets New AI-Powered Playlist Playground Feature
  6. India AI Summit: Anthropic, Infosys Announce Partnership to Bring Agentic AI Solutions for Enterprises
  7. Valve Says Steam Deck OLED Is Out of Stock Due to RAM and Storage Shortages
  8. AI Impact Summit: India Expected to Witness Over $200 Billion Worth of AI Investments, IT Minister Says
  9. Adani Group Announces $100 Billion Plan for Hyperscale AI-Ready Data Centres by 2035
  10. Infinix GT 50 Pro Design Leaked, Specifications Might Include Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »