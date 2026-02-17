Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Adani Group Announces $100 Billion Plan for Hyperscale AI Ready Data Centres by 2035

Adani Group Announces $100 Billion Plan for Hyperscale AI-Ready Data Centres by 2035

The company said it will expand AdaniConneX’s existing 2GW national data centre platform to 5GW over the next decade.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2026 14:36 IST
Adani Group Announces $100 Billion Plan for Hyperscale AI-Ready Data Centres by 2035

Photo Credit: X/@AdaniOnline

Adani said it will co-invest in domestic manufacturing partnerships for critical infrastructure

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Adani expects the programme to drive $150 billion in related investments
  • The firm said it will reserve compute capacity for Indian AI startups
  • Adani cited partnerships with Google, Microsoft, and Flipkart for project
Advertisement

Adani Group has announced a major investment plan in AI-ready data centre infrastructure on the second day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which began on February 16 and will run until February 20. The company said it will invest $100 billion (roughly Rs. 9,07,300 crore) to develop renewable energy-powered hyperscale data centres by 2035. The project will roll out over the next decade, with the company positioning the investment as part of India's broader push to build domestic AI infrastructure.

Adani Group Partners Google, Microsoft, Flipkart for Next-Gen AI Data Centre Projects

The company confirmed the plan in a press release issued on Monday, stating that the investment will expand its data centre capacity and create what it described as a sovereign energy and compute platform for India. The group said the programme could also drive an additional $150 billion (roughly Rs. 13,61,100 crore) in related investments across server manufacturing, electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms, and supporting industries by 2035.

AdaniConneX's existing 2GW national data centre platform will also be expanded to 5GW over the next decade. The company said it is working with Google to develop a large AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam and additional facilities in Noida. The firm also referenced partnerships with Microsoft for data centre projects in Hyderabad and Pune.

The company's partnership with Flipkart will also be expanded to develop a second high-performance AI data centre to support digital commerce and large-scale computing needs. The company said the data centre expansion will integrate renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure, and AI compute capacity within a single system. It added that the facilities will support high-density compute clusters and next-generation AI workloads, using advanced cooling and high-efficiency power systems.

The firm also said it will reserve part of the computing capacity for Indian AI startups, research institutions, and deep-tech companies. The company also claimed it will support Indian large language models and national data initiatives as part of its broader AI infrastructure plans.

Further, the company has linked its data centre strategy to its renewable energy portfolio, including Adani Green Energy's Khavda project, which it said has a planned capacity of 30GW, with more than 10GW already operational. The firm also said it will invest another $55 billion (roughly Rs. 4,99,000 crore) to expand renewable generation and battery energy storage systems.

The Adani Group said it will co-invest in domestic manufacturing partnerships for critical infrastructure such as transformers, power electronics, grid systems, inverters, and thermal management solutions to reduce supply chain risks. The group also said it plans to work with academic institutions to develop specialised AI infrastructure engineering programmes, applied research labs focused on energy and logistics, and a national fellowship initiative to address talent needs.



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adani Group, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AdaniConneX, Adani, Google, Microsoft, Flipkart, India AI Summit, AI Impact Summit 2026
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Renders Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Related Stories

Adani Group Announces $100 Billion Plan for Hyperscale AI-Ready Data Centres by 2035
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces March 5 Event
  2. Realme P4 Power Review
  3. Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Debuts With Updated Snapdragon Chipset
  4. Lava Bold N2 Launched in India With a 5,000mAh Battery at This Price
  5. Apple Music Could Soon Let You Generate Playlists Using Apple Intelligence
  6. Poco X8 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Dimensity 8000 Series Chipset
  7. Anthropic, Infosys to Join Hands to Build Agentic AI Tools for Enterprises
  8. This Startup Wants to Build the World's First AI City in Bengaluru
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Launch With This Selfie Camera Upgrade
  10. Xiaomi 17 Series Leak Hints at Imminent Launch Ahead of MWC at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  2. Hackers Send Physical Phishing Letters Impersonating Trezor and Ledger to Trick Users
  3. Infinix Note 60 Ultra Battery Details Revealed by US FCC Listing; Leaked Renders Hint at Secondary Display
  4. Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots; to Offer Clean Spatial Interface, ‘Glimmer’ Design
  5. iOS 26.4 Beta 1: Apple Music Gets New AI-Powered Playlist Playground Feature
  6. India AI Summit: Anthropic, Infosys Announce Partnership to Bring Agentic AI Solutions for Enterprises
  7. Valve Says Steam Deck OLED Is Out of Stock Due to RAM and Storage Shortages
  8. AI Impact Summit: India Expected to Witness Over $200 Billion Worth of AI Investments, IT Minister Says
  9. Adani Group Announces $100 Billion Plan for Hyperscale AI-Ready Data Centres by 2035
  10. Infinix GT 50 Pro Design Leaked, Specifications Might Include Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »