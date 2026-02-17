Adani Group has announced a major investment plan in AI-ready data centre infrastructure on the second day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which began on February 16 and will run until February 20. The company said it will invest $100 billion (roughly Rs. 9,07,300 crore) to develop renewable energy-powered hyperscale data centres by 2035. The project will roll out over the next decade, with the company positioning the investment as part of India's broader push to build domestic AI infrastructure.

Adani Group Partners Google, Microsoft, Flipkart for Next-Gen AI Data Centre Projects

The company confirmed the plan in a press release issued on Monday, stating that the investment will expand its data centre capacity and create what it described as a sovereign energy and compute platform for India. The group said the programme could also drive an additional $150 billion (roughly Rs. 13,61,100 crore) in related investments across server manufacturing, electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms, and supporting industries by 2035.

AdaniConneX's existing 2GW national data centre platform will also be expanded to 5GW over the next decade. The company said it is working with Google to develop a large AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam and additional facilities in Noida. The firm also referenced partnerships with Microsoft for data centre projects in Hyderabad and Pune.

The company's partnership with Flipkart will also be expanded to develop a second high-performance AI data centre to support digital commerce and large-scale computing needs. The company said the data centre expansion will integrate renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure, and AI compute capacity within a single system. It added that the facilities will support high-density compute clusters and next-generation AI workloads, using advanced cooling and high-efficiency power systems.

The firm also said it will reserve part of the computing capacity for Indian AI startups, research institutions, and deep-tech companies. The company also claimed it will support Indian large language models and national data initiatives as part of its broader AI infrastructure plans.

Further, the company has linked its data centre strategy to its renewable energy portfolio, including Adani Green Energy's Khavda project, which it said has a planned capacity of 30GW, with more than 10GW already operational. The firm also said it will invest another $55 billion (roughly Rs. 4,99,000 crore) to expand renewable generation and battery energy storage systems.

The Adani Group said it will co-invest in domestic manufacturing partnerships for critical infrastructure such as transformers, power electronics, grid systems, inverters, and thermal management solutions to reduce supply chain risks. The group also said it plans to work with academic institutions to develop specialised AI infrastructure engineering programmes, applied research labs focused on energy and logistics, and a national fellowship initiative to address talent needs.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)