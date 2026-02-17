Technology News
Infinix GT 50 Pro Design Leaked, Specifications Might Include Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chip

Infinix GT 50 Pro is tipped to feature a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W (wired) and 30W (wireless) charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2026 14:49 IST
Infinix GT 50 Pro Design Leaked, Specifications Might Include Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chip

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 50 Pro is expected to come with upgrades over the Infinix GT 30 Pro (above)

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display
  • It could feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro is said to ship with Android 16
Infinix GT 30 Pro was launched last year with a 144Hz display and MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset. Now, Infinix appears to be preparing to launch the Infinix GT 50 Pro as another gaming focussed smartphone. The company is yet to confirm its arrival, but an alleged design render of the phone has leaked online along with specifications. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is tipped to come with an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity chipset. It is expected to feature a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 6,500mAh battery. 

Infinix GT 50 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Passionategeekz.com, in collaboration with Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu), has leaked the specifications and images of the Infinix GT 50 Pro. The render shows the phone in a black shade with green LED lights at the bottom. They show the handset with a carbon fibre-like rear panel, and the back camera unit is seen arranged on the upper left corner of the handset. 

infinix gt 50 pro passionategeekz Infinix GT 50 Pro

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz/ Sanju Choudhary

 

The Infinix GT 50 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset alongside up to 12GB RAM. The phone could be launched with 256GB and 512GB onboard storage options.

On the rear, the Infinix GT 50 Pro is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and 0.8µm pixel size. The camera unit could also include an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and an unspecified third 8-megpixel camera. On the front, it may sport a a 13-megapixel front camera.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is said to ship with Android 16 on board and several AI features. It could pack a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired and 30W wireless charging support. The battery may also support 10W wired reverse charging and 5W wireless reverse charging.

The company is likely to launch the Infinix GT 50 Pro as a successor to last year's Infinix GT 30 Pro. The latter packs a 144Hz AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset. It has Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and GT shoulder triggers. It features a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G was launched in June last year with a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Design Leaked, Specifications Might Include Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chip
