Oppo Find X9 was launched in China last year, alongside the Find X9 Pro. The two handsets were recently unveiled in India and other global markets. Soon after their debut, leaks regarding the specifications and features of their purported successor, which could be marketed as the Oppo Find X10 and Find X10 Pro, started surfacing online. The rumoured lineup is also expected to include a third model, dubbed Find X10 Pro Max. Months ahead of the rumoured launch in China, a tipster has revealed that the Oppo Find X10 series will launch with built-in magnets.

Oppo Find X10 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) claims that the Chinese smartphone maker will launch the rumoured Oppo Find X10 series with built-in magnets that are expected to allow the handsets to snap onto wireless charging accessories and phone stands. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm these details for its purported next-generation flagship phones.

Oppo appears to be taking a page from Apple's playbook, which launched the iPhone 12 series in September 2020 with built-in MagSafe magnets. Later, Google also brought similar functionality, dubbed Pixelsnap, with the Pixel 10 lineup.

Samsung was also previously expected to equip its upcoming flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra with built-in Qi2 magnets. However, a report recently contradicted these claims, highlighting that the South Korean tech conglomerate might rely on phone cases with magnets to offer the functionality.

In terms of other features, the Oppo Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max will reportedly be powered by the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipsets, which are said to be built on a 2nm process. Meanwhile, the standard Find X10 model could be equipped with a rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chip, built on a 3nm process. This would be a significant upgrade over last year's Oppo Find X9 series, which were launched with the octa core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip.

Moreover, the Find X10 Pro will reportedly carry two 200-megapixel cameras on the back. It is said to sport a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, along with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera featuring a 1/1.3-inch sensor. More details about the Oppo Find X10 series could be revealed in the coming days.