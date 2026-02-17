Samsung Galaxy S26 series is likely to be revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25. As we wait for the grand launch event, Samsung has posted a new teaser video on YouTube showcasing the Privacy Display feature, which is likely to debut on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The 15-second video clip demonstrates how the Privacy Display will work on the next Ultra flagship. The functionality is designed to stop unwanted onlookers from peeking at the screen in crowded places.

How the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series' Privacy Feature Works

The South Korean brand has shared a teaser on YouTube showing the Privacy Display feature. In the video, two commuters on a metro train are trying to peek at someone's Samsung Galaxy S26 series smartphone screen. The phone user then activates a “zero-peeking privacy” feature, which prevents the onlookers from viewing the onscreen content from side angles.

The short clip ends with the tagline “Can your phone do that?” and displays the February 25 launch date, confirming that the Galaxy S26 lineup will launch on February 25.

Samsung previously teased the Privacy Display feature designed to prevent shoulder surfing. It is expected to be one of the major upgrades for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This will function like the privacy screen protectors and privacy filters found on laptops.

The screen should appear normal from the front, but from side angles it will look blacked out. This is expected to be useful for accessing sensitive information like pins, OTPs and more in public places like crowded buses or elevators.

The Privacy Display feature is likely to be exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Users will be able to customise the feature by dimming the notifications or specific apps.

A recent leak suggested that Apple could borrow this feature and use it in its MacBook lineup by 2029. The feature can reportedly be enabled from the Settings app or through a toggle in the Quick Panel. It might require Samsung Display's Flex Magic Pixel technology.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is set to happen in San Francisco, California, on February 25. The Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra models are expected to be launched at the event.