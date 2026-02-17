Anthropic and Infosys announced a partnership at the sidelines of India's inaugural AI Impact Summit. Both companies stated that the collaboration will focus on jointly developing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered enterprise solutions. The two entities will also focus on developing agentic tools and AI agents to transform enterprises' legacy systems into modern AI-first frameworks. Notably, the announcement comes just a day after Anthropic inaugurated its first Indian office in Bengaluru.

Anthropic and Infosys to Collaborate Over Enterprise AI agents

In separate newsroom posts, both Anthropic and Infosys announced the new partnership. This is the AI startup's one of the first partnerships in the country. As part of the deal, the two entities will develop and deliver enterprise AI solutions across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

The initial focus will be on the telecommunications space, and a dedicated Anthropic Centre of Excellence will be built to deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations. The collaboration will further expand across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

“There's a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry—and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise. Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing. Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and to create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance, and deep domain knowledge,” said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic.

Additionally, the collaboration will also integrate Anthropic's Claude AI models and Claude Code with Infosys Topaz, an AI-powered platform building solutions for enterprises. The partnership also focuses on AI agents, that will be powered by tools such as Claude Agent SDK. These agentic tools will help organisations modernise legacy systems, the companies said.

“From modernising financial services with intelligent risk management and compliance, to enabling engineering businesses to lead with AI-driven design and manufacturing, the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of Infosys and Anthropic to accelerate AI value realization for global enterprises,” said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.