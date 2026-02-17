Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Upgraded 12-Megapixel Selfie Camera

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2026 10:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Upgraded 12-Megapixel Selfie Camera

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to sport a hole-punch display cutout

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch with a Snapdragon chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra pricing in South Korea was recently leaked
  • The company has yet to confirm the Galaxy S26 Ultra moniker
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be launched globally during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event later this month. The smartphone will reportedly be accompanied by the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy Buds 4, and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. It will be positioned as Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series phone this year. While the much-anticipated launch event is still a week away, the camera configuration of the Galaxy S26 Ultra has surfaced online, hinting that it could arrive with a similar front-facing shooter as last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has leaked the camera configuration of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The leaker claims that the flagship smartphone will be equipped with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with a 1/3.2-inch Sony sensor, an f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, and an 85-degree wide field-of-view.

If this is true, then it could sport a similar selfie shooter as its predecessor. However, the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to confirm the same. The latest leak is in line with previous reports, which also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be launched with a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is also rumoured to carry a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel (f/1.4) main shooter with OIS, a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom and OIS.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly sport a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, Privacy Display feature, and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

An octa core custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, is expected to power the smartphone, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging.

We already know that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series could be launched at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, which is scheduled to take place on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. The event is expected to also see the unveiling of the new Galaxy Buds 4 lineup, which might include the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's 'Zero-Peeking’ Privacy Feature Teased Days Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Upgraded 12-Megapixel Selfie Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Announces 'Special Experience' on March 4
  2. Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Debuts With Updated Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Lava Bold N2 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Expected Specs
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26+ Reportedly Listed for Sale Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Launch With This Selfie Camera Upgrade
  6. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series Teaser Shows Off This Upcoming Privacy Feature
  7. Galaxy S26 Series Benchmarks Highlight Snapdragon-Exynos Performance Gap
  8. Xiaomi 17 Series Leak Hints at Imminent Launch Ahead of MWC at These Prices
  9. Oppo Find X10 Series Could Debut This Year With This iPhone-Like Feature
  10. Here's When Samsung's Privacy Display Feature Might Arrive on a MacBook
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reportedly Expands Gemini Split-Screen Feature to Non-Foldable Smartphones
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Upgraded 12-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's 'Zero-Peeking’ Privacy Feature Teased Days Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  4. Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Launched With Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 Chip and 6,500mAh Battery
  5. Snapdragon-Powered Galaxy S26 Ultra Leads Exynos-Powered S26 in Early Benchmarks: Report
  6. Apple Reportedly Announces ‘Special Experience’ on March 4; May Launch iPhone 17e, Low-Cost MacBook
  7. Sony Could Reportedly Delay PS6 to as Late as 2029 Due to RAM Shortage
  8. iPhone 18 Series to Drop SIM Card Slot in Europe to Make Room for Slightly Larger Battery: Report
  9. Poco X8 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, Android 16
  10. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Price Details, Launch Date and Colour Options Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »