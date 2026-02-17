Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be launched globally during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event later this month. The smartphone will reportedly be accompanied by the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy Buds 4, and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. It will be positioned as Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series phone this year. While the much-anticipated launch event is still a week away, the camera configuration of the Galaxy S26 Ultra has surfaced online, hinting that it could arrive with a similar front-facing shooter as last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has leaked the camera configuration of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The leaker claims that the flagship smartphone will be equipped with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with a 1/3.2-inch Sony sensor, an f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, and an 85-degree wide field-of-view.

It seems that I forgot to add information about the front camera of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It is like this: 12MP , SONY, 1/3.2" , 1.12um F2.2 85° https://t.co/w652u985XJ — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) February 16, 2026

If this is true, then it could sport a similar selfie shooter as its predecessor. However, the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to confirm the same. The latest leak is in line with previous reports, which also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be launched with a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is also rumoured to carry a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel (f/1.4) main shooter with OIS, a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom and OIS.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly sport a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, Privacy Display feature, and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

An octa core custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, is expected to power the smartphone, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging.

We already know that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series could be launched at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, which is scheduled to take place on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. The event is expected to also see the unveiling of the new Galaxy Buds 4 lineup, which might include the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.