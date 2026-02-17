Technology News
Apple Reportedly Announces 'Special Experience' on March 4; May Launch iPhone 17e, Low-Cost MacBook

The invite features a 3D Apple logo composed of yellow, green, and blue discs, same as the leaked colours of the low-cost MacBook.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 February 2026 09:01 IST
Apple Reportedly Announces ‘Special Experience’ on March 4; May Launch iPhone 17e, Low-Cost MacBook

The successor to the iPhone 16e (pictured) could be announced at the event

Highlights
  • Apple may host a special event in London, New York, and Shanghai
  • The tech giant is expected to unveil the new iPhone 17e
  • A low-cost MacBook could debut, priced under $1,000
Apple is said to have scheduled a “special Apple experience” event for early March, fuelling speculation about the debut of the new non-Pro iPhone model. Reports suggest that the Cupertino-based tech giant could host an event in at least three separate locations, although the company has not publicly announced the event. Among the expected announcements is the iPhone 17e, M5-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and potentially Apple's first-ever low-cost MacBook.

Special Apple Experience Event

According to a press invite received by 9toMac, the Apple event will be held on March 4 at 9am EST (7:30pm IST) in New York. Other reports on social media suggest that separate events will also take place in Shanghai (10am CST) and London. While the tech giant has yet to reveal details, the event is described as a “special Apple Experience”.

Per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the invitation features a 3D Apple logo design composed of yellow, green, and blue discs, which are the leaked colour options of the company's first-ever low-cost MacBook. This hints towards the laptop potentially being introduced at the March 4 event.

The new laptop is said to be placed in the sub-$1,000 (roughly Rs. 90,700) price band, making it the most affordable MacBook in the market. To keep the prices low, Apple is reportedly equipping the machine with the A18 Pro chipset, the same processor that powers the iPhone 16 Pro models. Additionally, it is said to come with a slightly smaller display, a little less than 13 inches, compared to the Air and the Pro variants.

Apple is ditching its formula of muted colours for the new device, and is said to have tested options such as light yellow, light green, blue, pink, classic silver and dark gray.

Another anticipated introduction is the iPhone 17e. It was previously rumoured to launch in February as Apple's next-generation affordable iPhone, but it could see the light of day during the event. The iPhone 17e is expected to have a similar overall design to its predecessor, with rumours that Dynamic Island could replace the notch dismissed. In terms of upgrades, it could feature the C1X modem for faster networking. Apple is also expected to bring MagSafe charging to the purported iPhone, which means it will finally offer support for faster wireless charging.

Other rumoured announcements include the new M5-powered MacBook Air, as well as new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets. We can expect more details to be revealed over the coming days.

