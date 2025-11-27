The iPhone 17 was launched in India in September, bringing about meaningful upgrades over its predecessor. Among those was a bump in the base storage capacity to 256GB, which came at a price increase of about Rs. 3,000 over the iPhone 16. A tipster claims that Apple could hike the price of all SKUs of the iPhone 17 in India. This is attributed to the high demand for the handset and the brand running low on stocks.

iPhone 17 Price Hike in India

The iPhone 17 launch price in India begins at Rs. 82,900 for the base variant with 256GB of storage. It is also available in a 256GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs. 1,02,900.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar's post on X, the iPhone 17 could see a price hike of up to Rs. 7,000 for both 256GB and 512GB configurations. If this turns out to be accurate, it would put the revised price of both SKUs at Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900 — the exact price at which the iPhone 16's 256GB and 512GB variants were available in India.

Heard Apple might increase iPhone 17 price in India..



Upto Rs 7k increase is expected on both SKUs



New pricing might be Rs 89,990 (bank discounts extra)



Low stock in circulation, high demand.. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 27, 2025

The Cupertino-based tech giant could offer bank discounts over its revised pricing in order to absorb some of the cost, as per the tipster. This price hike is attributed to two factors: low stock of the iPhone 17 in circulation and high demand among consumers.

However, it remains unknown if the recent uptick in memory component prices is also behind the reported price revision. PC and smartphone memory chips, in particular, dynamic random access memory (DRAM), are severely scarce in the market, and this is causing a massive price hike. Such components have witnessed a price hike of 20-50 percent in recent days, with Samsung hiking its memory chip prices by up to 60 percent.

Consequently, recently launched flagship smartphones have all been introduced at considerably higher price tags than their predecessors.

For example, the OnePlus 15 was launched in India for Rs. 72,999, compared to the Rs. 69,999 price tag of the OnePlus 13. The new iQOO 15, on the other hand, has entered the market with an even bigger price gap. Its predecessor's launch price was Rs. 54,999 for the base variant, while the latest model costs Rs. 72,999.