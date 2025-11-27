Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Tipped to Receive a Price Hike in India Amid Stock Shortage and High Demand

Apple may offer bank discounts over iPhone 17's revised pricing in order to absorb some of the cost.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 13:24 IST
iPhone 17 Tipped to Receive a Price Hike in India Amid Stock Shortage and High Demand

iPhone 17 price in India is set at Rs. 82,900 for the base variant with 256GB of storage

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple may raise iPhone 17 prices in India due to high demand, low stocks
  • A price hike of up to Rs. 7,000 may affect both storage variants
  • Bank offers may help reduce the increased cost for buyers
Advertisement

The iPhone 17 was launched in India in September, bringing about meaningful upgrades over its predecessor. Among those was a bump in the base storage capacity to 256GB, which came at a price increase of about Rs. 3,000 over the iPhone 16. A tipster claims that Apple could hike the price of all SKUs of the iPhone 17 in India. This is attributed to the high demand for the handset and the brand running low on stocks.

iPhone 17 Price Hike in India

The iPhone 17 launch price in India begins at Rs. 82,900 for the base variant with 256GB of storage. It is also available in a 256GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs. 1,02,900.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar's post on X, the iPhone 17 could see a price hike of up to Rs. 7,000 for both 256GB and 512GB configurations. If this turns out to be accurate, it would put the revised price of both SKUs at Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900 — the exact price at which the iPhone 16's 256GB and 512GB variants were available in India.

The Cupertino-based tech giant could offer bank discounts over its revised pricing in order to absorb some of the cost, as per the tipster. This price hike is attributed to two factors: low stock of the iPhone 17 in circulation and high demand among consumers.

However, it remains unknown if the recent uptick in memory component prices is also behind the reported price revision. PC and smartphone memory chips, in particular, dynamic random access memory (DRAM), are severely scarce in the market, and this is causing a massive price hike. Such components have witnessed a price hike of 20-50 percent in recent days, with Samsung hiking its memory chip prices by up to 60 percent.

Consequently, recently launched flagship smartphones have all been introduced at considerably higher price tags than their predecessors.

For example, the OnePlus 15 was launched in India for Rs. 72,999, compared to the Rs. 69,999 price tag of the OnePlus 13. The new iQOO 15, on the other hand, has entered the market with an even bigger price gap. Its predecessor's launch price was Rs. 54,999 for the base variant, while the latest model costs Rs. 72,999.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 price in India, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
HP PCs Could Reportedly See Price Hike, Reduced Configurations Amid Global Memory Shortage
PS Plus Monthly Games for December Announced: Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, Neon White and More

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Tipped to Receive a Price Hike in India Amid Stock Shortage and High Demand
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 Early Deals Live Now: Here Are Details
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1, Mass Jathara, Aaryan, and More
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched in India With These Features
  4. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, and More
  5. Redmi 15C 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Honor Magic 8 Pro Launched in Global Markets With a Downgraded Battery
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Series Charging Details Surface Through TUV Certification
  8. OpenAI Confirms User Data Exposed After Mixpanel Security Breach
  9. Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Sony's 200-Megapixel LYTIA 901 Sensor Announced With AI Processing, 4x In-Sensor Zoom
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 35 Million Copies, CD Project Red Shares Update on Cyberpunk 2 Development
  2. Honor Magic 8 Pro Launched Globally With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  3. OpenAI Confirms User Data Exposed After Mixpanel Security Breach
  4. Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 Hindi Version Now Streaming in Hindi: Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Bitcoin Trades Near $91,300 as Accumulation Signals Strengthen Across Crypto Market
  7. Indrajaal Ranger Debuts as India’s First AI-Driven Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle
  8. Aan Paavam Pollathathu Premieres on JioHotstar Soon: What You Need to Know
  9. Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Date Set for Early December; Amazon Availability Confirmed: See Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Elon Musk’s X Will Now Rank Following Feed Posts Using Grok’s AI Capabilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »