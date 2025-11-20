Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro Ad Takes Aim at Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Over 'Inspired' Photo Editing, Call Screening Features

Google Pixel 10 Pro Ad Takes Aim at Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Over 'Inspired' Photo Editing, Call Screening Features

Google’s Best Phone Forever ad campaign shows iPhone and Pixel models having a conversation.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 13:48 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro Ad Takes Aim at Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Over 'Inspired' Photo Editing, Call Screening Features

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10 Pro was launched globally in August

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Pixel 10 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro are Google and Apple's flagship phones
  • Google launched the Pixel 10 series in August
  • Apple's iPhone 17 Pro lineup was unveiled in September
Advertisement

Google, in its latest Best Phones Forever ad, has taken aim at Apple's iOS 26 software for the iPhone, claiming that the Cupertino tech giant's Call Screening and AI-enabled photo editing functionalities were “inspired” by the Mountain View company's features. The ad shows the Google Pixel 10 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro having a conversation and eventually breaking into a song. iPhone 17 Pro is shown saying that it “changed for good” because of the Google Pixel 10 Pro. However, this is not the first time Google has mocked the iPhone maker in an ad.

Google's Ad Campaign Touts Pixel Phone Features

In an ad posted on Wednesday, as part of the Best Phones Forever campaign, Google seemingly mocked Apple for getting “inspired” by features that were first introduced on the Pixel handsets. The ad shows a conversation between the recently launched iPhone 17 Pro and the Google Pixel 10 Pro, where Apple's flagship is thanking the Pixel model for inspiring the call screening and photo editor, along with an AI-powered voice assistant that can have “real conversations”.

Ironically, the ad appears to be inspired by the movie Wicked: For Good, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. In the video, the Google Pixel 10 Pro appears to be a witch, played by Cynthia Erivo in the movie, while the iPhone 17 Pro is shown as a fairy, played by Ariana Grande in the live-action film.

As previously mentioned, this is not the first time that the Mountain View-based company has taken aim at Apple. In September, the company posted a video on YouTube titled Generation Gap. In the ad, an iPhone model was shown asking a Pixel 10 Pro about teaching chickens to sing. To which, Google's handset replied that the video was generated using Google's Gemini AI.

Similarly, in June, the company uploaded its “Responding to MORE Rumors” ad as part of the Best Phones Forever campaign. The video claimed that users have been saying that Apple has been copying Google. An example cited in the ad said that the Live Translation for Text Messages feature that Apple recently announced was rolled out by Google “four years ago”.

Presently, Google's Best Phones Forever playlist on YouTube has about 32 videos, and it also includes several YouTube Shorts.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro ad, Best Phones Forever, iPhone 17 Pro, Google, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Bitcoin Rebounds Above $92,700 as Market Attempts Recovery Amidst Volatile Macro Signals

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Pro Ad Takes Aim at Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Over 'Inspired' Photo Editing, Call Screening Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Imaging Launched in India At This Price
  2. Lava Agni 4 Launches in India With These Features and Specifications
  3. iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Begins Today Ahead of Launch in India on November 26
  4. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Could Be Launched in India at This Price
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Review: Ricoh GR on a Smartphone?
  6. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  7. Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Launch With This Notable Battery Upgrade
  8. Xiaomi Says Its HyperOS 3 Update Will Launch in India Soon
  9. Pixel 10 Pro Ad Takes Aim at the iPhone 17 Pro Over These Features
  10. Snapchat Announces Topic Chats Feature for Community-Driven Conversations
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; AnTuTu Benchmark Score Teased
  2. OnePlus 15R Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India: See Expected Specifications, Launch Timeline
  3. Google Announces New AI Safety Tools for India, Expands Access to SynthID
  4. Redmi K90 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 8,000mAh+ Battery
  5. Poco M8 5G Allegedly Spotted on NBTC Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  6. Google Pixel 10 Pro Ad Takes Aim at Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Over 'Inspired' Photo Editing, Call Screening Features
  7. Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Display Size Revealed; Colour Options Confirmed
  8. Bitcoin Rebounds Above $92,700 as Market Attempts Recovery Amidst Volatile Macro Signals
  9. Ghost of Yotei Is Getting New Game Plus Mode in a Free Patch This Month
  10. Realme GT 8 Pro Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Ricoh GR Imaging Alongside Dream Edition Variant: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »