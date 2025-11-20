Google, in its latest Best Phones Forever ad, has taken aim at Apple's iOS 26 software for the iPhone, claiming that the Cupertino tech giant's Call Screening and AI-enabled photo editing functionalities were “inspired” by the Mountain View company's features. The ad shows the Google Pixel 10 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro having a conversation and eventually breaking into a song. iPhone 17 Pro is shown saying that it “changed for good” because of the Google Pixel 10 Pro. However, this is not the first time Google has mocked the iPhone maker in an ad.

Google's Ad Campaign Touts Pixel Phone Features

In an ad posted on Wednesday, as part of the Best Phones Forever campaign, Google seemingly mocked Apple for getting “inspired” by features that were first introduced on the Pixel handsets. The ad shows a conversation between the recently launched iPhone 17 Pro and the Google Pixel 10 Pro, where Apple's flagship is thanking the Pixel model for inspiring the call screening and photo editor, along with an AI-powered voice assistant that can have “real conversations”.

The rivals pour their processors out in the dramatic conclusion to an epic friendship. #BestPhonesForever pic.twitter.com/5KTi1moXTr — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) November 19, 2025

Ironically, the ad appears to be inspired by the movie Wicked: For Good, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. In the video, the Google Pixel 10 Pro appears to be a witch, played by Cynthia Erivo in the movie, while the iPhone 17 Pro is shown as a fairy, played by Ariana Grande in the live-action film.

As previously mentioned, this is not the first time that the Mountain View-based company has taken aim at Apple. In September, the company posted a video on YouTube titled Generation Gap. In the ad, an iPhone model was shown asking a Pixel 10 Pro about teaching chickens to sing. To which, Google's handset replied that the video was generated using Google's Gemini AI.

Similarly, in June, the company uploaded its “Responding to MORE Rumors” ad as part of the Best Phones Forever campaign. The video claimed that users have been saying that Apple has been copying Google. An example cited in the ad said that the Live Translation for Text Messages feature that Apple recently announced was rolled out by Google “four years ago”.

Presently, Google's Best Phones Forever playlist on YouTube has about 32 videos, and it also includes several YouTube Shorts.