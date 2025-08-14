Technology News
iPhone 17 Series Launch Countdown Begins: This Is When Apple Can Announce September Event

Apple is expected to introduce a new 'Air' model in its iPhone 17 lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 August 2025 14:32 IST
Apple launched the iPhone 16 Pro Max (pictured) on September 9, 2024

  • Apple could announce the iPhone 17 launch event this month
  • The Apple event will reportedly be held on September 9
  • Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series might begin on September 12
The iPhone 17 series is likely to go official next month. Apple is expected to host a dedicated September launch event where it will unveil the next-generation iPhone models. The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise four handsets — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Although the Cupertino-based tech giant remains pretty tight-lipped on the exact launch date, leaks have given us an idea of when the event might take place. Based on the trend of yesteryears, we can deduce when Apple will announce the iPhone 17 launch event.

iPhone 17 Series Launch Event Announcement

According to multiple reports, the iPhone 17 series launch event will take place on September 9. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously hinted that the launch would take place between September 8 and September 12. Notably, Apple usually holds its events after Labour Day and favours Tuesdays, which also hints towards September 9 being the most plausible launch date.

Moving on, previous trends indicate a 14-day time frame between the launch date announcement and the September event. In 2022, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced its iPhone 14 launch event on August 24, and the event took place on September 7. The iPhone 15 was launched on September 12, 14 days after the August 29 announcement.

The most recent precedent is the iPhone 16 series launch event, which was announced on August 26 and was finally held on September 9.

Thus, if Apple keeps the same September 9 launch date for the iPhone 17 series, we can expect the September launch event announcement in less than two weeks' time, on August 26.

While most iPhone launch events in recent years have taken place in September, 2020 proved to be an exception, as it was delayed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series may begin on September 12. The handsets are expected to go on sale on September 19. Pre-orders might also start shipping on the same date.

However, the aforementioned is based on previous trends and is pure speculation. With the launch being just a month away, we can expect Apple to announce the iPhone 17 launch date soon.

