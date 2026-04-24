iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to be launched later this year by the US-based smartphone maker. Apple's next flagship smartphone lineup is expected to include the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. While little is known about the two phones, leaks and reports have hinted at what one can expect from the handsets. Now, a YouTuber has shared the images of the dummy iPhone 18 Pro Max unit. The images show the handset placed next to the dummy unit of Apple's current generation flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, comparing the design of the two. Interestingly, the purported iPhone 18 Pro series phone appears with a familiar design, while sporting subtle changes.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Design (Anticipated)

In a post on X, tech YouTuber Vadim Yuryev, otherwise known as Max Tech, has shared the images of the dummy units of the purported iPhone 18 Pro Max, comparing its design to last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max. The images show that Apple's next iPhone flagship model will retain the design changes that the company introduced with last year's Pro lineup. However, the handset is shown to feature a slightly larger rectangular camera plateau.

iPhone 17 Pro Max dummy vs iPhone 18 Pro Max dummy



Spot the difference https://t.co/HdQR3j9lJF pic.twitter.com/TsBn3irwRY — Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) April 22, 2026

Similarly, the rear camera module on the iPhone 18 Pro Max appears to be protruding more than the one on the iPhone 17 Pro Max by a small margin. The handset is expected to retain the triple rear camera unit. However, in the images, the next-generation rumoured Pro Max model could boast larger camera lenses. Similar to last year's model, the iPhone 18 Pro Max's camera island might also feature a LiDAR sensor, an LED flash, and a secondary microphone on the right side.

Additionally, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is shown to feature a power button and the Camera Control button on the right side, while the left side appears to sport the volume controls and the Action Button. In other words, it looks like the button layout will remain unchanged.

Similarly, there's a circular cutout in the middle of the rear panel that could be for MagSafe components, surrounded by a slab of glass, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. A USB Type-C port and speaker grille appear on the bottom of the handset.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone Ultra, the company's first rumoured book-style foldable, in September. However, the same has yet to be confirmed by the tech giant.