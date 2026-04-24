Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Sport Familiar Design With Subtle Changes to Camera Module, Leaked Dummy Shows

iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Sport Familiar Design With Subtle Changes to Camera Module, Leaked Dummy Shows

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series later this year, in September.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2026 12:37 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Sport Familiar Design With Subtle Changes to Camera Module, Leaked Dummy Shows

iPhone 18 Pro Max could succeed last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a triple rear camera unit
  • iPhone 18 Pro Max might launch along with iPhone Ultra
  • The tech giant has yet to confirm the launch of the phone
Advertisement

iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to be launched later this year by the US-based smartphone maker. Apple's next flagship smartphone lineup is expected to include the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. While little is known about the two phones, leaks and reports have hinted at what one can expect from the handsets. Now, a YouTuber has shared the images of the dummy iPhone 18 Pro Max unit. The images show the handset placed next to the dummy unit of Apple's current generation flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, comparing the design of the two. Interestingly, the purported iPhone 18 Pro series phone appears with a familiar design, while sporting subtle changes.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Design (Anticipated)

In a post on X, tech YouTuber Vadim Yuryev, otherwise known as Max Tech, has shared the images of the dummy units of the purported iPhone 18 Pro Max, comparing its design to last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max. The images show that Apple's next iPhone flagship model will retain the design changes that the company introduced with last year's Pro lineup. However, the handset is shown to feature a slightly larger rectangular camera plateau.

VoltIPhone 18 Pro Max Discussion
Explore More...

Similarly, the rear camera module on the iPhone 18 Pro Max appears to be protruding more than the one on the iPhone 17 Pro Max by a small margin. The handset is expected to retain the triple rear camera unit. However, in the images, the next-generation rumoured Pro Max model could boast larger camera lenses. Similar to last year's model, the iPhone 18 Pro Max's camera island might also feature a LiDAR sensor, an LED flash, and a secondary microphone on the right side.

Additionally, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is shown to feature a power button and the Camera Control button on the right side, while the left side appears to sport the volume controls and the Action Button. In other words, it looks like the button layout will remain unchanged.

Similarly, there's a circular cutout in the middle of the rear panel that could be for MagSafe components, surrounded by a slab of glass, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. A USB Type-C port and speaker grille appear on the bottom of the handset.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone Ultra, the company's first rumoured book-style foldable, in September. However, the same has yet to be confirmed by the tech giant.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 18 Pro Max Design, iPhone 17 Pro Max
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Xbox Game Pass ‘Starter Edition’ Tier Leak Hints at Limited Access, Discord Nitro
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Teardown Video Reveals Internal Design Including Camera Layout, Cooling Design

Related Stories

iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Sport Familiar Design With Subtle Changes to Camera Module, Leaked Dummy Shows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: 24, Band Melam, Nukkad Naatak, Prathichaya, and More
  2. Vivo Y6 5G Debuts With 7,200mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Screen at This Price
  3. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Honor Earbuds 4 With Up to 46 Hours of Total Battery Life Debut Globally
  5. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Leak Reveals Chipset, Camera Details
  6. Leaked Dummy Gives Us an Early Look at the Design of the iPhone 18 Pro Max
  7. Detailed Oppo Find X9 Ultra Teardown Video Shows Us What's Inside
  8. Vivo X300 Ultra Content Creation Features Showcased Ahead of India Launch
  9. Lava Bold N1 5G Is Now Available in a New 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant
  10. OpenAI's Latest AI Model Takes On Claude Opus 4.7 With Its Agentic Coding
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Seemingly Confirms Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Will Feature Next-Generation Snapdragon Chips
  2. Honor 600e Turns Up on Geekbench With Dimensity 7100 Chip and 8GB RAM: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. This is a Gardening Show Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Educational Show Online
  4. OpenAI Introduces GPT-5.5 Series AI Models With Improved Agentic Coding and Knowledge Work
  5. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Revealed With Gameplay Trailer, Launch Set for July 9
  6. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Teardown Video Reveals Internal Design Including Camera Layout, Cooling Design
  7. iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Sport Familiar Design With Subtle Changes to Camera Module, Leaked Dummy Shows
  8. Xbox Game Pass ‘Starter Edition’ Tier Leak Hints at Limited Access, Discord Nitro
  9. Realme 16T, Realme Watch S5 Bag SIRIM Certification; Global Launch Seems Imminent
  10. Vivo X300 Ultra Content Creation Features Showcased at Vivo Imagine Labs Ahead of Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »