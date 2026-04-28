Apple's latest iPhone 17 series is said to have run into a potential issue affecting several users. According to recent reports and online user discussions, some units are allegedly failing to power back on after their batteries are completely drained. It seems to affect all models in the Cupertino-based tech giant's latest lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air. While the issue does not appear to be widespread, similar complaints have surfaced across forums and social media.

iPhone 17 Battery Drain Issue Explained

In a report, 9to5Mac writer Benjamin Mayo detailed an instance where their iPhone Air failed to respond after its battery dropped to zero, despite being plugged into a USB Type-C charger immediately after shutdown. The screen reportedly remained completely black for several minutes, with the usual low-battery indicator or Apple logo not appearing.

Similarly, iFixit forum users reported phones becoming “stone dead” after reaching one percent battery, with no response despite trying multiple chargers and reset methods. Similar experiences have been shared by users on platforms such as the Apple Community forum. In these cases, the affected iPhone models reportedly showed no signs of life; no charging icon and no vibration.

A Gadgets 360 staff member also faced the same issue on one occasion with an iPhone 17 unit that had to be charged using a wireless charger after its battery was fully discharged.

However, this does not seem to be an entirely new issue. Older posts on Apple's community forum dating back to November 2025 describe nearly identical issues. One user wrote that their iPhone 17 Pro “won't turn on, or charge after battery draining completely,” with no battery indicator or logo appearing.

Users also tried the standard force restart methods, including the volume up, volume down, and power button combination, but to no avail. The comments further noted that switching cables, power adapters, or even connecting the handset to a computer did not resolve the issue.

While the exact cause behind the issue remains unknown, an iFixit forum post suggested inconsistent charging behaviour when connected via cable. A user allegedly observed fluctuating power input levels using a USB amp meter. This led to speculation that it could be a potential power intake problem.

Possible Workarounds That Might Revive Affected iPhone 17 Models

Users and reports have pointed to a few workarounds that appear to help revive the affected iPhone 17 models. The most commonly suggested method is to place the phone on a MagSafe wireless charger and leave it there for around 10 to 15 minutes. In several cases, including the 9to5Mac report, the iPhone eventually displayed the Apple logo and booted normally after being wirelessly charged.

Some users have also reported a successful boot after leaving the handset plugged in for extended periods, or by attempting alternative button combinations to force a restart or enter recovery mode. In select cases, users noted that the iPhone began charging normally after stabilising its power intake during such attempts.

These fixes, however, are temporary solutions and not guaranteed to work in every situation. Apple has not officially acknowledged the issue at the time of writing.