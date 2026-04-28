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iPhone 17 Series Reportedly Affected By Issue That Prevents Booting When Batteries Are Drained

Switching cables, power adapters, or even connecting the iPhone to a computer does not seem to resolve the issue.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2026 12:53 IST
iPhone 17 Series Reportedly Affected By Issue That Prevents Booting When Batteries Are Drained

The issue appears to affect iPhone 17 series models

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Highlights
  • Affected devices become completely unresponsive, show no signs of life
  • iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and iPhone Air are reported to be affected
  • A temporary fix involves utilizing a MagSafe wireless charger
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Apple's latest iPhone 17 series is said to have run into a potential issue affecting several users. According to recent reports and online user discussions, some units are allegedly failing to power back on after their batteries are completely drained. It seems to affect all models in the Cupertino-based tech giant's latest lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air. While the issue does not appear to be widespread, similar complaints have surfaced across forums and social media.

iPhone 17 Battery Drain Issue Explained

In a report, 9to5Mac writer Benjamin Mayo detailed an instance where their iPhone Air failed to respond after its battery dropped to zero, despite being plugged into a USB Type-C charger immediately after shutdown. The screen reportedly remained completely black for several minutes, with the usual low-battery indicator or Apple logo not appearing.

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Similarly, iFixit forum users reported phones becoming “stone dead” after reaching one percent battery, with no response despite trying multiple chargers and reset methods. Similar experiences have been shared by users on platforms such as the Apple Community forum. In these cases, the affected iPhone models reportedly showed no signs of life; no charging icon and no vibration.

A Gadgets 360 staff member also faced the same issue on one occasion with an iPhone 17 unit that had to be charged using a wireless charger after its battery was fully discharged. 

However, this does not seem to be an entirely new issue. Older posts on Apple's community forum dating back to November 2025 describe nearly identical issues. One user wrote that their iPhone 17 Pro “won't turn on, or charge after battery draining completely,” with no battery indicator or logo appearing.

Users also tried the standard force restart methods, including the volume up, volume down, and power button combination, but to no avail. The comments further noted that switching cables, power adapters, or even connecting the handset to a computer did not resolve the issue.

While the exact cause behind the issue remains unknown, an iFixit forum post suggested inconsistent charging behaviour when connected via cable. A user allegedly observed fluctuating power input levels using a USB amp meter. This led to speculation that it could be a potential power intake problem.

Possible Workarounds That Might Revive Affected iPhone 17 Models

Users and reports have pointed to a few workarounds that appear to help revive the affected iPhone 17 models. The most commonly suggested method is to place the phone on a MagSafe wireless charger and leave it there for around 10 to 15 minutes. In several cases, including the 9to5Mac report, the iPhone eventually displayed the Apple logo and booted normally after being wirelessly charged.

Some users have also reported a successful boot after leaving the handset plugged in for extended periods, or by attempting alternative button combinations to force a restart or enter recovery mode. In select cases, users noted that the iPhone began charging normally after stabilising its power intake during such attempts.

These fixes, however, are temporary solutions and not guaranteed to work in every situation. Apple has not officially acknowledged the issue at the time of writing.

iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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