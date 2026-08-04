Apple could introduce its first camera-equipped AirPods much earlier than previously expected, with a new report indicating that one version may arrive as soon as September. The development marks a significant shift from earlier expectations that placed the product's debut in 2027. The report also suggests the Cupertino-based tech giant is testing two separate camera AirPods prototypes internally, with one variant now appearing closer to launch after references to it surfaced in iOS 27 code, pointing to faster progress than anticipated.

Apple Could Introduce Camera AirPods Before End of 2026

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Apple has been developing two camera-equipped AirPods models in parallel under the internal codenames B790 and B798. The report says B790 is further along in development and could launch later this year. If Apple follows its usual product launch schedule, the earbuds could debut alongside the next iPhone lineup in September.

References to B790 have already appeared in iOS 27, suggesting the project is moving closer to launch. Developer Sam Henri Gold had previously discovered the same codename in the second developer beta of iOS 27 last month, making this the second indication that the product exists within Apple's software.

Apple has reportedly spent years developing camera-equipped AirPods under the codename B798. The project forms part of the company's broader artificial intelligence wearables strategy, which also includes smart glasses and a wearable AI pendant. B798 was originally expected to launch in 2026 before its release shifted to 2027. More recent reports have linked the device to a late 2027 debut alongside Apple's twentieth anniversary iPhone and a second-generation foldable iPhone.

The report does not explain how B790 differs from B798. Gurman also said Apple often develops competing versions of the same product before deciding which one to bring to market. As a result, it remains unclear whether both camera AirPods projects will eventually become commercial products.

Some reports have offered a different interpretation of B790. While Gurman and several other publications describe it as a camera-equipped AirPods variant, AppleInsider has suggested it could instead be a camera-free AirPods Pro refresh. However, the software findings appear to support the camera AirPods theory.

Gold's findings suggest the device is designed to analyse visual input captured by cameras placed on both sides of the wearer's head. He initially thought the references might point to Apple's rumoured smart glasses, but the camera placement matches earbuds more closely. The B790 codename also follows B788, which has previously been associated with the AirPods Pro 3.

The code reportedly includes examples of recognising landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, reading text aloud, identifying objects including a coffee mug, and requesting another image if the original is blurry or poorly lit. Gurman has previously said the technology could also identify groceries and suggest recipes based on what the wearer is looking at.

Previous reports suggest the built-in cameras are designed to help Siri interpret the wearer's surroundings through Apple's Visual Intelligence system rather than capture photos or videos. The earbuds could also feature slightly longer stems to accommodate the camera hardware and an LED indicator that lights up while data is being transmitted to the cloud.

Gurman has previously said Apple could market the camera-equipped earbuds as AirPods Ultra instead of AirPods Pro 4 because they are expected to cost more than the current AirPods Pro 3. Even if B790 arrives this year, the more advanced B798 model is still expected to launch in late 2027.