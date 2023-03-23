Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Arm Plans to Charge Device Makers for Chips Based on Device Value in Bid to Boost Revenue: Report

Arm Plans to Charge Device Makers for Chips Based on Device Value in Bid to Boost Revenue: Report

Arm anticipates generating multiple times more revenue for each design it sells, as part of the changes to the pricing.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 March 2023 15:32 IST
Arm Plans to Charge Device Makers for Chips Based on Device Value in Bid to Boost Revenue: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Softbank-owned Arm recently notified several of its customers of a "significant shift" to its business

Highlights
  • Arm intends to alter its royalty program
  • It hopes to generate multiple times more revenue for each design it sells
  • The company is likely to aim to raise at least $8 billion

Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank Group, is seeking to raise prices for its chip designs, as it aims to boost revenue ahead of an initial public offering in New York, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The British chip designer recently notified several of its customers of a "significant shift" to its business model, the newspaper said, citing several industry executives and former employees.

Arm intends to alter its royalty program, ceasing to charge chipmakers royalties for using its designs based on a chip's value, and instead charge device makers based on the value of the device, the report said.

As a result of this change, Arm anticipates generating multiple times more revenue for each design it sells, since the value of an average smartphone far exceeds that of a single chip.

"Arm is going to customers and saying 'We would like to get paid more money for broadly the same thing',” a former senior employee who left the company last year told FT.

MediaTek, Unisoc, Qualcomm and multiple Chinese smartphone makers, including Xiaomi and Oppo, are among the companies that have been made aware of the proposed changes to pricing policy, the report added.

Arm did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The company is likely to aim to raise at least $8 billion (roughly Rs. 65,800 crore) from what is expected to be a blockbuster US stock market launch this year, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Arm, Softbank, IPO
Ananya Panday to Headline as a Fashionista in Call Me Bae, a New Amazon Prime Video Series

Related Stories

Arm Plans to Charge Device Makers for Chips Based on Device Value in Bid to Boost Revenue: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Set to Launch on April 3: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale Today in India: See Offers
  4. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Japanese Consortium: Report
  5. How Snapchat's AR Creators Are Developing, Monetising AR Content in India
  6. WhatsApp Launches New Desktop App for Windows With Improved Calling
  7. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Earphones with ANC, LHDC 5.0 Debut in India at This Price
  9. Google, Gujarat Sign MoU; Will Work on Internet Access, Digital Literacy
  10. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leak; Specifications, Design Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Arm Plans to Charge Device Makers for Chips Based on Device Value in Bid to Boost Revenue: Report
  2. Ananya Panday to Headline as a Fashionista in Call Me Bae, a New Amazon Prime Video Series
  3. State of Unreal 2023 Announcements: Fortnite’s Unreal Editor, Unreal Engine 5.2, and More
  4. Pebble Might Be Working on Keeping Pocket-Sized Android Smartphones Alive via a Community Project: Report
  5. Infosys Announces Retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director: All Details
  6. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Private Equity Firm Japan Industrial Partners: Report
  7. Telegram Enables Users to Send, Receive Tether Stablecoin Within Chats: Details
  8. Senior Official of Chinese Smartphone Maker Arrested in Thane for ITC Fraud of Rs. 19 Crore
  9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale in India via Live Commerce Event: Check Price, Offers
  10. Redmi Note 12 4G Teased in a New Colour Option Ahead of March 30 Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.