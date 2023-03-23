Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Pebble Might Be Working on Keeping Pocket Sized Android Smartphones Alive via a Community Project: Report

Pebble Might Be Working on Keeping Pocket-Sized Android Smartphones Alive via a Community Project: Report

Apple's iPhone 13 Mini was the last miniature sized smartphone to be made by a major smartphone manufacturer.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2023 15:16 IST
Pebble Might Be Working on Keeping Pocket-Sized Android Smartphones Alive via a Community Project: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alex Nemo Hanse

Small smartphones offer a compact form factor with easy-to-reach displays

Highlights
  • Eric Migicovsky launched a petition for small smartphones in May 2022
  • The petition has since then evolved into a community project of its own
  • The small android smartphone may cost around $850 (roughly Rs. 70,000)

Small smartphones have become a rare sight in today's world where smartphone displays are getting bigger every year. However, a certain section of purists maintain that they would prefer to have compact smartphones that fit in the palm of their hands. Apple was the last major smartphone manufacturer to release small-sized smartphones through the iPhone mini, which was discontinued after the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini. Smartwatch manufacturing company, Pebble, is now reportedly planning to fill the void left by Apple, through a pocket-sized Android smartphone.

Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky, had launched a campaign called The Small Android Phone project in May 2022, as a plea to rally consumers to put pressure on smartphone manufacturing giants such as Google, and Samsung to consider making small yet premium smartphones.

Almost a year after his plea, Eric Migicovsky's Small Android Phone petition has reportedly evolved into a “community-based project”, which involves a team working on designing and producing the compact smartphone that he and other ardent supporters and fans of compact smartphones want. The petition has received 38,700 signatures to date, according to a report by The Verge.

The community project is reportedly progressing through a Discord channel, where discussions and planning around efforts around sourcing a display, choosing a chip, and designing the body of the compact pocket-sized smartphone are taking place. The conversations also apparently involve plans on financing the project to production reality, as per the report.

The Small Android Phone project's team involves, amongst others, Pebble smartwatch alumni — Chris Hendel, project manager at Pebble and MongoDB; Alex De Stasio, industrial design worker at GoPro; and Susan Holcomb, a data scientist turned writer.

In a YouTube video, De Stasio had revealed sketches of how the small Android smartphone could look like. The video claimed that the smartphone developed by the project will obviously be small, while also featuring a distinctive camera. The camera bump in his opinion "has a huge impact on the visual icon of the phone," and therefore, he intends to "make sure it's very uniquely recognisable and very iconic."

In terms of camera specifications, Bryant has reportedly withdrawn his support from loading megapixel-heavy camera sensors onto smartphones, and instead focus on software advancements that allow for well-processed imagery. He claims that although the team has options of working with a few Chinese developers and individuals who have worked on RAW camera apps for other phones, it would ultimately prefer to produce its own image-capturing and processing software.

The team has reportedly not decided on what the small android smartphone will be made of, with a metal frame covered in glass composite and a ceramic-coated aluminium body being considered as options. The team also mentioned forged carbon, bio-resin, and ceramic composites as materials that are being mooted as possible options as well.

The small smartphone currently remains unnamed. However, it has internally been codenamed Marvin, as per the report. However, options for names have been mentioned with the list including - Pico, Pip, Howdy, Atlas, and even bringing back the Pebble brand name itself.

In terms of the chipset powering the small Android smartphone, the team is reportedly considering Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC and a yet-to-be-released mid-tier Qualcomm chip, as of now. The team also intends to guarantee at least two years of software updates to the small android smartphone. The premium smartphone could be priced at around $850 (roughly Rs. 70,000)

The Small Android Phone project also invites small phone enthusiasts to give feedback at every step of the process of developing a small Android smartphone.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pebble, Android, The Small Android Phone Project
Infosys Announces Retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director: All Details
State of Unreal 2023 Announcements: Fortnite’s Unreal Editor, Unreal Engine 5.2, and More

Related Stories

Pebble Might Be Working on Keeping Pocket-Sized Android Smartphones Alive via a Community Project: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Set to Launch on April 3: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale Today in India: See Offers
  4. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Japanese Consortium: Report
  5. How Snapchat's AR Creators Are Developing, Monetising AR Content in India
  6. WhatsApp Launches New Desktop App for Windows With Improved Calling
  7. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Earphones with ANC, LHDC 5.0 Debut in India at This Price
  9. Google, Gujarat Sign MoU; Will Work on Internet Access, Digital Literacy
  10. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leak; Specifications, Design Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Arm Plans to Charge Device Makers for Chips Based on Device Value in Bid to Boost Revenue: Report
  2. Ananya Panday to Headline as a Fashionista in Call Me Bae, a New Amazon Prime Video Series
  3. State of Unreal 2023 Announcements: Fortnite’s Unreal Editor, Unreal Engine 5.2, and More
  4. Pebble Might Be Working on Keeping Pocket-Sized Android Smartphones Alive via a Community Project: Report
  5. Infosys Announces Retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director: All Details
  6. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Private Equity Firm Japan Industrial Partners: Report
  7. Telegram Enables Users to Send, Receive Tether Stablecoin Within Chats: Details
  8. Senior Official of Chinese Smartphone Maker Arrested in Thane for ITC Fraud of Rs. 19 Crore
  9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale in India via Live Commerce Event: Check Price, Offers
  10. Redmi Note 12 4G Teased in a New Colour Option Ahead of March 30 Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.