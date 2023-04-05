Asus ROG Phone 7 series has been confirmed to launch globally on April 13, and we now have our first clear look at the ROG Phone 7 Pro. A tipster has tweeted a couple of images of the new phone, which gives us a clear look at the front and back panel. The design seems very similar to the current ROG Phone 6 as we're only able to spot minor cosmetic differences. The images also show off the AeroActive Cooler 6, which once again, looks very similar to what we currently have.

The other two images appear to be from case manufacturer Devilcase, which shows a screen protector next to the phone and another shot of the back with the case installed. These images appear to be the real deal and gives us a sneak-peek as to what we should expect come launch day.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) does not mention any other details in his tweet, other than the fact that it's the “RP7P” or ROG Phone 7 Pro. Comparing it with the current ROG Phone 6 Pro, you'll notice minor cosmetic differences in the images of the new model. The rear camera module for instance appears to be more angular and even the LED flash is placed at a slant instead of the horizontal position. The inscriptions on the back panel are also a bit different.

In the leaked images, the ROG Phone 7 Pro is seen with a large ‘ROG' writing running along the bottom width of the phone. The triangular pattern above the rear OLED panel appears to have gone, along with the greyish design around the rear display. The new model seems to have an even more toned-down look.

Coming to the cooler, it's hard to say if this is the same ActiveAero Cooler 6 or if Asus will give it a new name due to some design changes. We're hoping that all the current accessories would be compatible with the new phone. In terms of models, there'll most likely be multiple in the form of an ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Pro, and a ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. We expect the initial models to ship with an overclocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. We could see MediaTek versions of the ROG Phone 7 launch at a later date.

Going by previous leaks, the Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to come equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The handset will likely weigh less than 240g and have an IP54 rating.

