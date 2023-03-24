Technology News

Asus ROG Phone 7 Confirmed to Launch Globally on April 13: Specifications and Features

Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2023 12:35 IST
Asus ROG Phone 7 Confirmed to Launch Globally on April 13: Specifications and Features

Photo Credit: Asus India/Twitter

Asus ROG Phone 7 will debut as the successor to the ROG Phone 6

Highlights
  • Asus is tipped to launch three ROG Phone 7 series phones
  • Asus ROG Phone 7 succeeds the ROG Phone 6 from 2022
  • Asus ROG Phone 7 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Asus ROG Phone 7 launch date has been confirmed by the company. The handset will debut globally next month, unlike its predecessor that arrived in July last year. While the company hasn't shared any details on the handset that is coming to global markets, it recently appeared on benchmarking website Geekbench hinting at its key specifications. The smartphone is tipped to come with Android 13 pre-installed. It is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Asus ROG Phone 7 is speculated to sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of at least 165Hz.

The company announced the launch date for the Asus ROG Phone 7 via its Twitter handle. The upcoming successor to Asus ROG Phone 6 will make its debut on April 13. However, the teaser released by Asus doesn't reveal any further details on the phone.

With less than a month for the handset to make its debut in global markets, the Asus ROG Phone 7 was recently spotted on Geekbench, and the listing reveals some of the key specifications of the phone.

The upcoming Asus ROG Phone 7 series is expected to comprise three models — the Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7D, and a top-of-the-line ROG Phone 7 Ultimate handset. The Indian variant of the Asus ROG Phone 7 has been listed on Geekbench with model number ASUS_AI2205_C. The listing suggests that the phone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset offering a peak clock speed of 3.19GHz.

The listing also reveals that the Indian variant of the ROG Phone 7 will feature a 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is also tipped to run on Android 13 with the company's ROG UI custom skin on top.

Ahead of the launch event, the phone's display specifications have also been leaked. The Asus ROG Phone 7 is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of at least 165Hz. 

 

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ROG Phone 6

Asus ROG Phone 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid, 165Hz display
  • Gamer-centric design and features
  • IPX4 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Relatively fast charging, supports bypass charging
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Asus ROG Phone 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2448 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 7, Asus ROG Phone 7 specifications, Asus, Asus ROG
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
OpenAI Launches Plugin Support for ChatGPT, AI Chatbot Gets Access to Live Data for the First Time
Should the US Ban TikTok? Can It? a Cybersecurity Expert Explains the Risks the App Poses and the Challenges to Blocking It

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 7 Confirmed to Launch Globally on April 13: Specifications and Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Crypto Fugitive Do Kwan Arrested, South Korea to Seek Extradition
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. ChatGPT Can Now Browse the Internet: Here's How It Works
  4. Redmi Note 12 4G With Snapdragon 685 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  6. Accenture Announces Plans to Cut 19,000 Jobs: Here's Why
  7. Asus ROG Phone 7 Confirmed to Launch Globally on This Date
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Debut: Details
  9. Opera Browser Brings ChatGPT Integration, AI Prompts: All Details
  10. BTC, ETH Prices Rise as Most Cryptocurrencies Record Profits
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  2. Airtel Pips Jio in 5G Rollout Race, Expands Next-Generation Network Coverage to 500 Cities
  3. iQoo Z7x 5G Tipped to Launch in India in April; Price, Key Specifications Leaked: Report
  4. Moto G13 India Launch Date Set for March 29, to Feature MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  5. France to Use AI-Powered Surveillance During 2024 Paris Olympics Despite Warnings From Rights Groups
  6. WhatsApp Short Video Messages Feature for iOS Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report
  7. Mumbai Woman Loses Rs. 6.9 Lakh in Cyber Fraud After Responding to Fake Unpaid Electricity Bill Message
  8. Elden Ring Gets Long-Promised Ray Tracing Support on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X: Details
  9. Asus ROG Phone 7 Confirmed to Launch Globally on April 13: Specifications and Features
  10. OpenAI Launches Plugin Support for ChatGPT, AI Chatbot Gets Access to Live Data for the First Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.