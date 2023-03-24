Asus ROG Phone 7 launch date has been confirmed by the company. The handset will debut globally next month, unlike its predecessor that arrived in July last year. While the company hasn't shared any details on the handset that is coming to global markets, it recently appeared on benchmarking website Geekbench hinting at its key specifications. The smartphone is tipped to come with Android 13 pre-installed. It is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Asus ROG Phone 7 is speculated to sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of at least 165Hz.

The company announced the launch date for the Asus ROG Phone 7 via its Twitter handle. The upcoming successor to Asus ROG Phone 6 will make its debut on April 13. However, the teaser released by Asus doesn't reveal any further details on the phone.

With less than a month for the handset to make its debut in global markets, the Asus ROG Phone 7 was recently spotted on Geekbench, and the listing reveals some of the key specifications of the phone.

The upcoming Asus ROG Phone 7 series is expected to comprise three models — the Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7D, and a top-of-the-line ROG Phone 7 Ultimate handset. The Indian variant of the Asus ROG Phone 7 has been listed on Geekbench with model number ASUS_AI2205_C. The listing suggests that the phone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset offering a peak clock speed of 3.19GHz.

The listing also reveals that the Indian variant of the ROG Phone 7 will feature a 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is also tipped to run on Android 13 with the company's ROG UI custom skin on top.

Ahead of the launch event, the phone's display specifications have also been leaked. The Asus ROG Phone 7 is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of at least 165Hz.

