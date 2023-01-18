Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip’s Global Model Shows Up on Geekbench, Reveals Key Specifications: Report

Oppo Find N2 Flip’s Global Model Shows Up on Geekbench, Reveals Key Specifications: Report

The global variant of the Oppo handset seems similar to the model launched in China recently.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 January 2023 14:48 IST
Oppo Find N2 Flip’s Global Model Shows Up on Geekbench, Reveals Key Specifications: Report

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched in China in December.

Highlights
  • The global model of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is being tested in India
  • The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • The Geekbench listing mentions that the phone is running Android 13

Oppo announced its Find N2 and Find N2 Flip smartphones in China less than a month ago. While the company has not officially commented about a global launch for any of its smartphones, it did not take long for the Find N2 Flip model to show up on the FCC database, as a Bluetooth SIG listing, and on the BIS database as well. The handset, reportedly the global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, has now finally showed up on benchmarking site Geekbench, with the listing revealing some key specifications.

91Mobiles first spotted the Geekbench listings, claiming once again that the device being tested was the global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip with the model name CPH2437. There are two tests with similar results where the Find N2 Flip scored 873 and 3,139 points in the first run, and 906 and 3,132 in the second run in its single and multi-score tests, respectively.

The scores appear dramatically different from what the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is capable of. The recently launched iQoo 11 5G, which has the same processor, scored a maximum of 1,453 and 4,681 points in the same tests as per previously leaked results. This would lead us to believe that even the global variant of the foldable device may feature the same MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which offers a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz. The RAM, as per the Geekbench listing, shows up to be 8GB on both tests as well. The listing also mentions that the phone is running Android 13.

Indeed, the above specifications for the global model aren't too different from the one that was launched in China about a month ago. The clamshell foldable was launched in China on December 15 with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 71,000). The Chinese model was made available in three variants. This base model offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the second one offers 12GB of RAM with the same storage capacity. The top-of-the-line variant has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and offers LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 3.62-inch cover display that has resolution of 382x720 pixels. The phone offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, both of which come with the Hasselblad branding. A 32-megapixel front camera is in charge of selfies. The clamshell foldable has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and 4,300mAh battery which supports 44W wired charging. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Oppo Find N2 Flip does not offer wireless charging.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications, Oppo Find N2 Flip Benchmarks
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
‘I Don't Think We've Seen the Limits of It’: Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan Gives Nod to Crypto Technology
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 First Impressions: Fully Loaded

Related Stories

Oppo Find N2 Flip’s Global Model Shows Up on Geekbench, Reveals Key Specifications: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Google Reportedly Working on AirTag-Like ‘Grogu’ Smart Tracker
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  4. Microsoft Will Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees Today
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G With Retractable Portrait Lens Debuts in India
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  9. Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Class, Release Date Announced
  10. Lenovo Yoga 9i With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N2 Flip’s Global Model Shows Up on Geekbench, Reveals Key Specifications: Report
  2. ‘I Don't Think We've Seen the Limits of It’: Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan Gives Nod to Crypto Technology
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Price Details Leak Ahead of Launch: Reports
  4. Redmi Note 12 4G Indian and Global Variant Spotted on IMEI Database, May Launch Soon: Report
  5. Meta Oversight Board Says Company Needs to Change Adult Nudity Policy to Be More Inclusive
  6. Google Working on Apple AirTag-Like Smart Tracker Codenamed ‘Grogu’: Report
  7. Tesla Engineer Tells US Court That the Firm Staged 2016 Video Promoting Self-Driving Capabilities
  8. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Leak Reveals Battle Pass, Live Service Elements
  9. Apple Production in India Said to Receive a Boost as 14 Chinese Suppliers Granted Clearance
  10. Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core I9-13900H CPUs, 3.2K Displays Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.