Oppo announced its Find N2 and Find N2 Flip smartphones in China less than a month ago. While the company has not officially commented about a global launch for any of its smartphones, it did not take long for the Find N2 Flip model to show up on the FCC database, as a Bluetooth SIG listing, and on the BIS database as well. The handset, reportedly the global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, has now finally showed up on benchmarking site Geekbench, with the listing revealing some key specifications.

91Mobiles first spotted the Geekbench listings, claiming once again that the device being tested was the global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip with the model name CPH2437. There are two tests with similar results where the Find N2 Flip scored 873 and 3,139 points in the first run, and 906 and 3,132 in the second run in its single and multi-score tests, respectively.

The scores appear dramatically different from what the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is capable of. The recently launched iQoo 11 5G, which has the same processor, scored a maximum of 1,453 and 4,681 points in the same tests as per previously leaked results. This would lead us to believe that even the global variant of the foldable device may feature the same MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which offers a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz. The RAM, as per the Geekbench listing, shows up to be 8GB on both tests as well. The listing also mentions that the phone is running Android 13.

Indeed, the above specifications for the global model aren't too different from the one that was launched in China about a month ago. The clamshell foldable was launched in China on December 15 with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 71,000). The Chinese model was made available in three variants. This base model offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the second one offers 12GB of RAM with the same storage capacity. The top-of-the-line variant has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and offers LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 3.62-inch cover display that has resolution of 382x720 pixels. The phone offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, both of which come with the Hasselblad branding. A 32-megapixel front camera is in charge of selfies. The clamshell foldable has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and 4,300mAh battery which supports 44W wired charging. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Oppo Find N2 Flip does not offer wireless charging.

