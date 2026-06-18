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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Tipped to Launch at Higher Price Than Last Year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in India in July last year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 10:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Tipped to Launch at Higher Price Than Last Year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could succeed last year's Fold 7

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series might include two models
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be the company’s first wide-folding phone
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the handsets
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in select global markets, including India, in July last year as the tech giant's flagship book-style foldable. Recently, leaks regarding its successor started surfacing online. The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is expected to include two models, dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Samsung's first wide-folding Galaxy Z Fold 8. While the company has yet to confirm their launch, a report now suggests that the two foldables will be launched this year at a higher price than last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 in select markets. The tech giant is taking the decision due to multiple internal and external factors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price (Expected)

Citing retailers and sales channels, tipster Lanzuk (@yeux1122) claims in a Naver post (in Korean) that Samsung will launch its Galaxy Z Fold 8 series at a higher price than last year's lineup. The leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the company's first wide-folding smartphone, called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (or Fold 8 Wide), are likely to see a price hike in the European and Asian markets. However, the leaker did not specify that the new pricing will affect the Indian market as well.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Discussion
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Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series at a higher price because of various internal and external factors. The tipster highlighted that one of the reasons behind the hike is the rise in manufacturing costs. The latest development adds to the trend of smartphone makers launching their handsets at higher prices because of a shortage of memory and storage components, which are driving the prices of DRAM and NAND sticks.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. Rs. 1,74,999 for base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end variant, offering 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, arrived at Rs. 1,86,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage variant was unveiled with a price tag of Rs. 2,16,999. The handset is offered in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow colour options.

Last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by a custom octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The handset features an 8-inch QXGA+ (2,184×1,968 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,520 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display on the outside. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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