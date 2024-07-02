CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to launch in India on July 8 alongside the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2. The company has been teasing design elements and specifications of the upcoming smartphone over the past few days. Previously, the phone was teased to get a removable back plate. Now, it has revealed the design of the rear camera module and confirmed the main camera details. Notably, the handset is the first one by CMF.

CMF Phone 1 camera design, sensor details

According to an official X post, the CMF Phone 1 will be equipped with what appears to be a dual rear camera unit. The teaser post shows the module placed within a vertical, pill-shaped module at the top left corner of the panel. The two sensors in separate circular units are arranged vertically within the module.

Day 7 of revealing CMF Phone 1.



It's camera time. The CMF Phone 1 features a Sony 50 MP camera with an f/1.8 lens, designed to capture naturally beautiful images. Advanced algorithms – including Ultra XDR – enhance your photos, making them bright and immersive, no matter the… pic.twitter.com/aedTZJvLus — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) July 2, 2024

This rear camera module in the CMF Phone 1 is raised and has a different colour compared to the rest of the panel.

Notably, a previous teaser suggested that the handset may come with a removable back plate. It is not yet clear if it will be only for superficial design purposes or will help in terms of repairability with access to battery and other internal elements.

The aforementioned post also mentions that the CMF Phone 1 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony sensor paired with an f/1.8 lens. It is also confirmed to get Ultra XDR support.

CMF Phone 1 features

Previous official social media posts have confirmed the CMF Phone 1 will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to two days or support up to 22 hours of non-stop YouTube streaming.

The CMF Phone is also confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, virtually expandable by an additional 8GB. It is also set to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The phone has previously been tipped to launch with a 16-megapixel front camera sensor and an IP52-rated build. It will likely be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

