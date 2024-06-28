CMF Phone 1 is set to make its debut on July 8 alongside the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2. The Nothing sub-brand is actively sharing teasers about the components used in its upcoming handset, which is expected to arrive in the competitive budget segment. Most recently, CMF has disclosed the chipset of the CMF Phone 1 — it will be powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity processor. The upcoming phone will feature 8GB of RAM. It is already confirmed to ship with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

CMF Phone 1 chipset, memory details confirmed

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company confirmed that the CMF Phone 1 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC. This newly launched octa-core chipset is claimed to have outperformed the Snapdragon 782G, Dimensity 7050 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipsets on the AnTuTu benchmark test with 673,000 points.

The Dimensity 7300 chipset is based on TSMC's 4nm Gen 2 process and features four performance cores with a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The presence of this chipset will bring Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and dual 5G connectivity options on the forthcoming phone. It will also support 4K video recording.

The CMF Phone 1 is also confirmed to arrive with 8GB of RAM. The onboard memory can be virtually 'expanded' up to 16GB with CMF's RAM Booster technology that uses unutilised storage on the handset.

CMF Phone 1 launch details

The upcoming CMF Phone 1 is scheduled to launch on July 8 alongside the new CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2. The launch event will begin at 2:30pm IST and the phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It is already confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

As per past leaks, the CMF Phone 1 will have a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It could get a 16-megapixel selfie camera and IP52-rated build. It is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000.