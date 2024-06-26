CMF Phone 1 is set to launch in India in the first week of July and the latest teaser suggests it could feature a removable back plate. It is expected to be the first-ever smartphone by Nothing's sub-brand CMF. Courtesy of cryptic social media posts by the company, it was already confirmed that the handset would have a screw-like design element at the back, but its purpose was undefined. However, CMF's new teaser of the Phone 1 hints at a removable back plate with the screw which potentially spells improved customisation options.

CMF Phone 1 design

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CMF – the Carl Pei-led startup – shared a short video clip of the CMF Phone 1 and the screw on the back of it. In the teaser, it is shown being unscrewed with the provided screwdriver, which could also double down as a SIM ejector tool. This suggests the presence of a removable back plate.

It is speculated to enhance the customisation factor of the handset, with a potential ability to swap back plates, similar to devices of the past and even the PlayStation 5. In a separate video posted by Nothing, one of the Community Members, reacting to the CMF Phone 1, even suggested that users may also be able to 3D print back plates for the smartphone.

However, it remains unclear if the removable back plate would purely be a cosmetic tweak or if it could also provide easy access to the battery and internal components of the handset, increasing its ease of repairability.

CMF Phone 1 specifications (expected)

CMF Phone 1 is expected to have a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, it may sport a 50-megapixel dual camera system at the back and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Leaks suggest it may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, an octa-core chipset with four cores capped at 2.5GHz and another four clocked at 2.0GHz

It could come in two UFS 2.2 storage variants: 128GB and 256GB. The CMF Phone 1 may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging (wired). The CMF Phone 1 launch is expected to take place during Nothing's upcoming Community Update on July 8 at 10am BST (2:30pm IST).

