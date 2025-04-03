Technology News
CMF by Nothing Teases New Smartphone Launch; Could Be CMF Phone 2

A microsite for the upcoming CMF smartphone went live on Flipkart.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 19:05 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

CMF Phone 2 is expected to be associated with codename Bulbasaur

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 2 could launch soon in India
  • Previous leaks have indicated a triple rear camera setup for the phone
  • CMF Phone 1 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor
Nothing sub-brand CMF appears to be preparing to launch a new smartphone in India. The UK-based electronics brand posted a teaser on social media on Thursday, offering hints at the rear camera module of the upcoming handset. While the brand remains tight-lipped about its moniker, it is speculated that the CMF Phone 2 could break cover soon as a possible successor to last year's CMF Phone 1. It will go on sale through Flipkart. 

CMF Phone 2 Could Launch Soon

CMF By Nothing posted a teaser for its upcoming smartphone on X (formerly Twitter) with a 'coming soon' tag. The image shows the rear panel of the phone in CMF's signature orange shade with a single-camera setup, marking a departure from the CMF Phone 1's dual-camera system. The camera sensor is vertically arranged in the rear panel, and the flash is placed below the sensor.

The post doesn't specify the exact moniker or launch date of the smartphone, but the CMF Phone 2, which has been in the rumour mill for the past few weeks, is anticipated to debut soon. Previous leaks have indicated a triple rear camera setup for the phone. Last week, CMF teased new products with Pokemon posters. The phone is expected to be associated with the codename Bulbasaur.

Additionally, microsite for the upcoming CMF smartphone went live on Flipkart. It also shows the camera module of the phone with the tagline “in search of the perfect shot". The listing confirms that the new phone will be sold via the online marketplace. 

The CMF Phone 1, the first smartphone from the Nothing sub-brand, was launched in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The price of CMF Phone 2 is likely to be priced similarly.

CMF Phone 1 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor, and a portrait sensor. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The handset has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Swappable rear panel
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Good performance
  • Clean User Interface
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • No stereo speakers
  • No dedicated wide-angle or telephoto lens
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CMF Phone 2, Nothing, CMF, CMF Phone 1
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
