Nothing sub-brand CMF appears to be preparing to launch a new smartphone in India. The UK-based electronics brand posted a teaser on social media on Thursday, offering hints at the rear camera module of the upcoming handset. While the brand remains tight-lipped about its moniker, it is speculated that the CMF Phone 2 could break cover soon as a possible successor to last year's CMF Phone 1. It will go on sale through Flipkart.

CMF Phone 2 Could Launch Soon

CMF By Nothing posted a teaser for its upcoming smartphone on X (formerly Twitter) with a 'coming soon' tag. The image shows the rear panel of the phone in CMF's signature orange shade with a single-camera setup, marking a departure from the CMF Phone 1's dual-camera system. The camera sensor is vertically arranged in the rear panel, and the flash is placed below the sensor.

In search of the perfect shot.



Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/tEbBVUB6UX — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 3, 2025

The post doesn't specify the exact moniker or launch date of the smartphone, but the CMF Phone 2, which has been in the rumour mill for the past few weeks, is anticipated to debut soon. Previous leaks have indicated a triple rear camera setup for the phone. Last week, CMF teased new products with Pokemon posters. The phone is expected to be associated with the codename Bulbasaur.

Additionally, a microsite for the upcoming CMF smartphone went live on Flipkart. It also shows the camera module of the phone with the tagline “in search of the perfect shot". The listing confirms that the new phone will be sold via the online marketplace.

The CMF Phone 1, the first smartphone from the Nothing sub-brand, was launched in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The price of CMF Phone 2 is likely to be priced similarly.

CMF Phone 1 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor, and a portrait sensor. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The handset has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

