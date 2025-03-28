Nothing or its sub-brand CMF may bring a new smartphone to the Indian market soon. The UK brand has posted teasers on social media, indicating the arrival of new products. Through its India X handle, Nothing has shared a Pokemon teaser featuring Bulbasaur. Although the company has not confirmed the moniker yet, it is largely being speculated that the CMF Phone 2 could break cover soon as a successor to last year's CMF Phone 1. Meanwhile, CMF is expected to unveil new audio and wearable products as well.

Nothing or CMF May Soon Release a New Smartphone

CMF has teased the arrival of four new CMF by Nothing devices through its X handle and community page. The company has shared four posters featuring characters from the Pokemon franchise — Bulbasaur, Gligar, Girafarig, and Hoothoot.

The codename Bulbasaur is believed to be associated with the CMF Phone 2, while Girafarig is rumoured to belong to Watch Pro 3. Gligar might be the CMF Neckband Pro 2, whereas Hoothoot could be a reference to Buds Pro 3.

Notably, Nothing India has also shared the poster featuring the Bulbasaur Pokemon with a 'coming soon' tag on X, suggesting the arrival of the new phone in the country.

Alleged images of the CMF Phone 2 surfaced online earlier this month, showcasing a matte finish and a triple rear camera unit. It is expected to come with upgrades over CMF Phone 1, which was unveiled in India in July 2024 as the first smartphone from the CMF. It came with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model.

CMF Phone 1 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It features a dual-camera setup on the rear comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor and a portrait sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.