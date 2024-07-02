Technology News

Xiaomi smartphone users can take advantage of free services such as health checkups of their handsets and the latest firmware updates.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2024 18:12 IST
Photo Credit: X/Xiaomi

Xiaomi India's 10th anniversary celebrations kicked off on July 1 and will held till July 31

  • Xiaomi announces plans for its 10th anniversary celebration in India
  • Mobile Service Camps are organised for customers across service centres
  • Customers can get spare parts discounts and free mobile health checkups
Xiaomi India announced new Mobile Service Camps on Tuesday via social media platforms to commemorate its 10th anniversary in the country. The program, which has already kicked off, will be valid across authorised Xiaomi Service Centres. As per the company, users can avail of services such as complimentary mobile health checkups and free software updates. Furthermore, users looking to get their handsets repaired can get discounts on spare parts.

Xiaomi India's Mobile Service Camps

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi announced that it will be hosting “Mobile Service Camps” across its authorised service centres. The campaign kicked off on July 1 and will held till July 31. At these locations, Xiaomi smartphone users will be able to take advantage of free services such as health checkups of their handsets and even get them updated to the latest firmware.

Furthermore, it also announced special discounts of up to 50 percent for spare parts. The company said, “Celebrating #XiaomiIndia's 10th anniversary with 'Mobile Service Camps' exclusively at Authorized Xiaomi Service Centres!”

The Chinese company first entered the Indian smartphone market in 2014 with its Mi 3 handset. It has established seven factories in the country in the subsequent years with an operational capacity of three smartphones per second, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Make in India' initiative. It has expanded its portfolio which now includes smart TVs, power banks, tablets and wearable devices.

Xiaomi claims that 99 percent of the smartphones it sells in India are locally made, with 65 percent of their value locally sourced. In December 2023, it kicked off a pilot project to export smartphones to nations such as Bangladesh and Nepal.

On June 26, Xiaomi India announced the ‘Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat' campaign in partnership with the Yuvraj Singh Foundation (YouWeCan) as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations. With this initiative, it will organise early cancer screenings for over 1,50,000 women across 15 Indian states over the next 12 months.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi India
