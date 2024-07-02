Oppo A3 has been launched in China on Tuesday (July 2). The new A-series smartphone's launch comes a few months after the brand unveiled the Oppo A3 Pro in its home country. The Oppo A3 is available in three colourways and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and maximum 512GB storage onboard. A 5,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, 45W charging support, and an IP65-rated build are the other key highlights of the Oppo A3.

Oppo A3 price

The Oppo A3 is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000), respectively. It is available in Mountain Stream Green, Aurora Purple, and Quiet Sea Black (translated from Chinese) colours. The handset is currently up for pre-orders through the Oppo online store in China and will go on sale from July 5.

Oppo A3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3 runs on ColorOS 14.0 and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is touted to deliver 600nits of manual peak brightness and up to 1,200nits of peak brightness in sunlight. It runs on an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 24GB virtually using unused storage.

On the camera front, the Oppo A3 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for autofocus alongside a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The phone gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and has an IP65-rated build.

For connectivity, the Oppo A3 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, QZSS and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition.

The Oppo A3 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The battery is claimed to offer up to four years of durability, while the fast charging technology is said to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Ten minutes of charging is claimed to deliver up to 1.53 hours of video playback time.