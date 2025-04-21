Nothing will unveil the CMF Phone 2 Pro under its CMF sub-brand on April 28. As the official launch date is nearing, the UK brand has posted new teasers revealing the design of the upcoming handset. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is confirmed to ship in two colour options with a dual-tone rear panel. It is likely to feature interchangeable back panels similar to the CMF Phone 1. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is already confirmed to pack a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset.

The Flipkart landing page for CMF Phone 2 Pro and the latest posts on X (formerly Twitter) by Nothing offer a good look at the design of the phone. It is shown in grey and CMF's signature orange colour options with a dual-tone back design. The screws on the panel indicate that the handset will ship with removable back panels. It appears to have an Accessory Point that allows for attachments like a lanyard, or card holder, similar to the CMF Phone 1.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is showcased with a hole-punch display design with uniform bezels. It has a triple camera unit at the rear with a vertical dual array. The third lens is placed on the side with its LED flash right beneath it. The brand claims that the new handset will have the largest and brightest display in the price segment, but the price segment is not disclosed.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: What We Know So Far

Nothing has been steadily dropping details about the CMF Phone 2 Pro before its launch. It is already confirmed to carry the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC under the hood. This chipset is advertised to deliver a 10 percent faster CPU and up to five percent graphics improvement as compared to CMF Phone 1. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro has a sixth-generation NPU with up to 4.8 TOPS AI computing power. It will ship with a new Essential Key with access to the AI-powered Essential Space.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is claimed to provide 120fps (frames per second) in BGMI and 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. It is claimed to have a thin and lightweight build. For optics, it will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view.

The launch of CMF Phone 2 Pro is scheduled to take place on April 28. It will be announced alongside the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus earphones. It will come with a charger and a transparent case in the box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.