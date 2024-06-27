CMF Phone 1 will feature a Super AMOLED display with support for HDR and a high refresh rate, the company confirmed via a social media post on Wednesday. The handset is scheduled to launch during Nothing's next Community Update on July 8 and will be the first-ever mobile device from CMF – the company's sub-brand. Ahead of its launch, CMF said that it will reveal one component of the smartphone every day leading up to the launch day, starting with the display specifications.

CMF Phone 1 display

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official CMF account posted that the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display. The screen will have a refresh rate of 120Hz and come with HDR support for “vibrant and lifelike colours”.

Day 1 of revealing CMF Phone 1.



Over the next 9 days we will reveal one component at a time, starting with our impressive 6.67" Super AMOLED display: enjoy smoother scrolling with a 120Hz refresh rate, vibrant and lifelike colours with HDR10+ support, and clear visibility in any… pic.twitter.com/7EXffVEQn9 — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 26, 2024

A short video clip posted on CMF's Instagram page showed a comparison of the Phone 1's display with a traditional LCD panel. The smartphone's screen appears to have deeper blacks without any light bleeding, courtesy of the ability of AMOLED displays to turn off pixels individually. As per the company, it will be equipped with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness for outdoor visibility.

This announcement is part of the nine-day reveal of each component of the CMF Phone 1. Leading up to the launch, CMF will share details about one component of the handset every day. However, not all of them are expected to have a separate reveal considering that the CMF Phone 1 has over 3,000 components.

In addition to this, the Carl Pei-led startup also announced a giveaway of one handset every day leading up to the launch day.

CMF Phone specifications (expected)

CMF Phone 1 is now confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, corroborating previous leaks. It is tipped be equipped with a 50-megapixel dual camera system at the back and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter on the front, in terms of optics. The handset is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

CMF Phone 1 may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging (wired).

