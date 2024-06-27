Technology News

CMF Phone 1 Confirmed to Get Super AMOLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate and HDR Support

In addition to the specifications reveal, CMF also announced a giveaway of one Phone 1 every day leading up to the launch day.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2024 09:52 IST
CMF Phone 1 Confirmed to Get Super AMOLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate and HDR Support

Photo Credit: CMF

CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to be equipped with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness for outdoor visibility

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display
  • The handset will get a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness
  • It is scheduled to launch during Nothing’s Community Update on July 8
Advertisement

CMF Phone 1 will feature a Super AMOLED display with support for HDR and a high refresh rate, the company confirmed via a social media post on Wednesday. The handset is scheduled to launch during Nothing's next Community Update on July 8 and will be the first-ever mobile device from CMF – the company's sub-brand. Ahead of its launch, CMF said that it will reveal one component of the smartphone every day leading up to the launch day, starting with the display specifications.

CMF Phone 1 display

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official CMF account posted that the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display. The screen will have a refresh rate of 120Hz and come with HDR support for “vibrant and lifelike colours”.

A short video clip posted on CMF's Instagram page showed a comparison of the Phone 1's display with a traditional LCD panel. The smartphone's screen appears to have deeper blacks without any light bleeding, courtesy of the ability of AMOLED displays to turn off pixels individually. As per the company, it will be equipped with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness for outdoor visibility.

This announcement is part of the nine-day reveal of each component of the CMF Phone 1. Leading up to the launch, CMF will share details about one component of the handset every day. However, not all of them are expected to have a separate reveal considering that the CMF Phone 1 has over 3,000 components.

In addition to this, the Carl Pei-led startup also announced a giveaway of one handset every day leading up to the launch day.

CMF Phone specifications (expected)

CMF Phone 1 is now confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, corroborating previous leaks. It is tipped be equipped with a 50-megapixel dual camera system at the back and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter on the front, in terms of optics. The handset is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

CMF Phone 1 may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging (wired).

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CMF Phone 1, CMF Phone 1 launch date, CMF Phone 1 specifications, CMF Phone 1 design, CMF
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone Ports of Resident Evil, Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed Mirage Have Sold Poorly: Report

Related Stories

CMF Phone 1 Confirmed to Get Super AMOLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate and HDR Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 3210 Makes a Comeback in India With YouTube, UPI Apps
  2. Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications, Colourways Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Suggests 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Buds 3 Details Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Moto Tag Bluetooth Tracker With Find My Device Network Support Launched
  6. Nokia 220 4G 2024, Nokia 235 4G 2024 Feature Phones Launched in India
  7. CMF Phone 1 Could Feature a Removable Back Plate, Teaser Suggests
  8. Google Pixel 9 Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 Event Confirmed; Here's What to Expect
  10. Assassin's Creed Mirage, Other Triple-A Games Sold Poorly on iPhone: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get a Massive Price Hike in Europe
  2. CMF Phone 1 Confirmed to Get Super AMOLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate and HDR Support
  3. iPhone Ports of Resident Evil, Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed Mirage Have Sold Poorly: Report
  4. Lyne Coolpods TWS Earphones With Up to 240 Days Standby Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Honor Unveils AI-Powered Defocus Eye Protection, Deepfake Detection Technologies at MWC Shanghai 2024
  6. Amazon Reportedly Working on a Multimodal AI Chatbot to Take on OpenAI's ChatGPT
  7. Apple Watch Series 10 Design Revealed in Alleged CAD Renders; Tipped to Get 2-Inch Display
  8. Moto Tag Bluetooth Tracker With UWB Connectivity, Find My Device Network Support Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Price, Specifications Leaked
  10. OpenAI's Voice Mode Feature for ChatGPT Delayed, Alpha Testing to Begin in July
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »