CMF Phone 2 Pro Confirmed to Ship With a Charger in the Box in India

This move is said to be in response to customer feedback received with the CMF Phone 1 which did not offer a charger.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 10:00 IST
CMF Phone 2 Pro is the purported successor to 2024's CMF Phone 1 (pictured)

  • CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to launch in India on April 28
  • It is expected to offer a triple rear camera setup
  • The Phone 2 Pro will offer a new rear panel design
CMF Phone 2 Pro is scheduled to be unveiled in India and global markets on April 28. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a company official has confirmed that the upcoming handset will ship with an additional accessory in the box that wasn't included with the CMF Phone 1 — a charger. However, the company is only expected to include the charger in the box in select markets. Most regions will only receive the phone and the charging cable as the box contents. 

Charger Supplied With the CMF Phone 2 Pro

Replying to Nothing India's CMF Phone 2 Pro launch date announcement post on X (formerly Twitter), a user commented, “Please give charger in the box please please only Nothing can do it. we really need it.” In response, Nothing co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis confirmed that the upcoming handset will ship with a charger in the box.

“We heard you my man - giving it a go with CMF Phone 2 Pro in India”, the official wrote, while also sharing an image of what looks like the inside of the handset's retail box with a cutout for the charging brick.

This move is said to be in response to the customer feedback received with the CMF Phone 1 which did not come with a power adapter. The smartphone supported 33W wired fast charging, which customers could take advantage of by purchasing the Power 33W fast charger. Notably, the Nothing sub-brand also sells 65W GaN and 100W GaN fast chargers as separate accessories.

However, the wording of the reply to the X post by the Nothing India President suggests that this move may only be for the Indian market and global retail units of the upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro may still ship without a charger in the box.

Notably, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be the second smartphone launched under the CMF sub-brand following the CMF Phone 1, which debuted in July 2024. As per the company, the CMF Phone 2 Pro launch will be accompanied by three new products in its audio lineup — the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Swappable rear panel
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Good performance
  • Clean User Interface
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • No stereo speakers
  • No dedicated wide-angle or telephoto lens
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro Specifications, CMF, CMF Phone 1, Nothing, CMF by Nothing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
