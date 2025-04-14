CMF Phone 2 Pro is scheduled to be unveiled in India and global markets on April 28. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a company official has confirmed that the upcoming handset will ship with an additional accessory in the box that wasn't included with the CMF Phone 1 — a charger. However, the company is only expected to include the charger in the box in select markets. Most regions will only receive the phone and the charging cable as the box contents.

Charger Supplied With the CMF Phone 2 Pro

Replying to Nothing India's CMF Phone 2 Pro launch date announcement post on X (formerly Twitter), a user commented, “Please give charger in the box please please only Nothing can do it. we really need it.” In response, Nothing co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis confirmed that the upcoming handset will ship with a charger in the box.

We heard you my man - giving it a go with CMF Phone 2 Pro in India. https://t.co/jgD6fJoLvb pic.twitter.com/A4oxH7OYsq — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) April 11, 2025

“We heard you my man - giving it a go with CMF Phone 2 Pro in India”, the official wrote, while also sharing an image of what looks like the inside of the handset's retail box with a cutout for the charging brick.

This move is said to be in response to the customer feedback received with the CMF Phone 1 which did not come with a power adapter. The smartphone supported 33W wired fast charging, which customers could take advantage of by purchasing the Power 33W fast charger. Notably, the Nothing sub-brand also sells 65W GaN and 100W GaN fast chargers as separate accessories.

However, the wording of the reply to the X post by the Nothing India President suggests that this move may only be for the Indian market and global retail units of the upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro may still ship without a charger in the box.

Notably, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be the second smartphone launched under the CMF sub-brand following the CMF Phone 1, which debuted in July 2024. As per the company, the CMF Phone 2 Pro launch will be accompanied by three new products in its audio lineup — the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.