Nothing Phone 2a may launch in new Red and Yellow colourways on May 29, the company hinted via a cryptic social media post on Tuesday. The smartphone originally debuted with two colour options – Black and White. The Carl Pei-led smartphone maker already introduced a third Blue colourway for its budget smartphone a few months after its debut. The Blue variant was specifically made for India. Nothing will also launch a Community Edition variant of the Phone 2a in the coming months that will use a design submitted by smartphone enthusiasts via The Community Edition Project.

Nothing phone 2a Expected Colour Options

In an X post, the official Nothing handle posted, “Something special. Tomorrow.” It was accompanied along a teaser image comprised of three colours – Blue, Red and Yellow, with each colour featuring details such as its hexadecimal colour code, CMYK and RGB numbers, and the RAL colour standard.

While no information is officially provided regarding the cryptic post, it hints at the possible new colourways that may be introduced for the Phone 2a. The smartphone is globally available in Black and White colour options while the newly introduced Blue variant is exclusive to India.

In the last few days, Nothing's X handle has put out several mysterious posts without context, perhaps to build anticipation leading up to the reveal of the new colourways. However, the new colour options are only expected to bring cosmetic tweaks. Notably, Nothing and Nothing India's X accounts have changed their display pictures with the text 'Nothing (R)' now incorporating red and yellow dots.

A teaser for the upcoming reveal is also live on Flipkart in the form of a microsite. The page says, “A story of colour powerfully unique”, and carries a ‘coming soon' text. While it does not officially mention Phone 2a, it lists the plaudits of that particular smartphone in the subsequent texts.

Nothing Phone 2a pricing and availability

Nothing Phone 2a is priced in India at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It is available in three colourways – Black, Blue, and White. The smartphone is sold exclusively through Flipkart.

