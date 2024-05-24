Nothing Phone 2a was unveiled globally and in India on March 5 with two colour options - Black and White. The company introduced the smartphone in a third Blue colourway in India in April. The company may now launch the Phone 2a in new colours. The company may have teased the new colours via cryptic social media posts. A promotional teaser of the handset has also reportedly surfaced online that suggests the new colour options will launch in India soon via Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 2a new colour options (expected)

Nothing may have teased the launch of the Nothing Phone 2a in new colourways. A post on the company's X profile contains only three coloured dots - red, yellow, and blue. There are no additional text, images, hashtags or any other details to clarify what the dots mean.

Notably, both the global Nothing X profile and the Nothing India profile have changed their display pictures to the text 'NOTHING (R)' spelled in yellow, red, and black dots. The black variant of the Nothing Phone 2a is globally available, while a blue colour option for the handset is available in India. This could mean that the phone will soon likely be new colours, either in Red and Yellow, or a mixture of both.

Although in the official teasers, the Nothing Phone 2a is never mentioned by name, a Flipkart teaser spotted by FoneArena suggests that the new colour variants of the Phone 2a will launch soon. Note that the teased new colour variants of the Nothing Phone 2a are different from the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition set to be launched in July.

Nothing Phone 2a price in India, availability

Presently, the Nothing Phone 2a is priced in India at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 27,999, respectively for the 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB configurations. It is available in the country in Black, Blue, and White shades.

